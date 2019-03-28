Hundreds of Smart & Final Employees Join to Create Los Angeles Dodgers Logo Formation

COMMERCE, Calif., March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the ultimate expression of fan pride for the Boys in Blue, hundreds of Smart & Final employees gathered today into a formation of the iconic Los Angeles Dodgers "LA" logo, trading their brand's traditional red for Dodger Blue in celebration of Opening Day.

Drone footage and photography is available here: http://tbf.me/a/Z0OrU

COMMERCE, Calif., March 28, 2019 – Hundreds of Smart & Final employees gathered to create the iconic LA Dodgers logo in celebration of Opening Day. Part of the Los Angeles community for almost 150 years, Smart & Final is the Official Grocery Partner of the LA Dodgers.

Smart & Final, the smaller, faster grocery warehouse store for household and business customers, is the Official Grocery Partner for the Los Angeles Dodgers as part of a multi-year partnership.

"Smart & Final has been a part of the Los Angeles community for almost 150 years and like so many baseball fans, we're excited to celebrate Opening Day in a big way," said Dave Hirz, President and CEO of Smart & Final. "One of our company values is teamwork, so we brought our team together today to highlight our partnership and Dodger love with a live LA Dodgers logo formation that can be seen from the sky above. Go Dodgers!"

The live Los Angeles Dodgers logo formation and pep rally took place today at 9:30 a.m. PT at the Smart & Final Store Support Center located at 600 Citadel Dr, Commerce, CA 90040, within the Citadel Outlets complex. Hundreds of Smart & Final employees from the company's headquarters, local stores and distribution center were in attendance to wave to the drone camera and cheer on their hometown baseball team.

The partnership with the Dodgers is part of the Los Angeles-based retailer's ongoing efforts to place food, community and people at the forefront of its shopping model – one that offers quality food and essentials in bulk and individual sizes, at an everyday great value. It's also where Dodger fans can find all their game day essentials, including Farmer John Official Dodger Dogs in an 18-pack party size, available exclusively at Smart & Final stores throughout Los Angeles.

"Dodger baseball has brought Angelenos together for over 60 years, and we're excited that our partners at Smart & Final are coming together to form our iconic LA logo to celebrate the start of a new season," said Michael Wandell, Dodger Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships. "Good friends, good luck charms and good food are indispensable parts of the baseball viewing experience, and we thank Smart & Final for doing their part to satisfy these Opening Day essentials for Dodger fans throughout Southern California."

With this partnership, Smart & Final signage will be featured throughout Dodger Stadium, including prominently behind home plate. Beginning April 3 and throughout the season, Smart & Final's Grand Slam Sweepstakes offers in-store promotions and opportunities for Smart & Final customers to win exclusive Los Angeles Dodgers prizes. Visit www.smartandfinal.com/dodgers for more details.

About Smart & Final

Smart & Final is the smaller, faster grocery warehouse store, headquartered near Los Angeles in Commerce, California. As part of Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SFS), Smart & Final's 260 store locations offer quality products in a variety of sizes, saving customers time and money without a membership fee. Its larger format stores, Smart & Final Extra! stores, combine the warehouse store with traditional grocery offerings like farm-fresh produce and natural and organic options, to provide a one-stop shop for all. In business since 1871, Smart & Final remains committed to giving back to its communities through employee volunteer opportunities and donations to local nonprofits.

About the Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers franchise, with six World Series championships and 23 National League pennants since its beginnings in Brooklyn in 1890, is committed to a tradition of pride and excellence. The Dodgers are dedicated to supporting a culture of winning baseball, providing a first-class, fan-friendly experience at Dodger Stadium, and building a strong partnership with the community. With the highest cumulative fan attendance in Major League Baseball history, and a record of breaking barriers, the Dodgers are one of the most cherished sports franchises in the world. Visit the Dodgers online at www.dodgers.com, follow them on Twitter @Dodgers and like them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Dodgers. For media information, visit www.dodgerspressbox.com.

SOURCE Smart & Final Stores, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.smartandfinal.com

