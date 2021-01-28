HungryPanda Published 2020's Most Popular Trends in Chinese Food

London, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The international online food delivery market recorded 27% year-on-year growth in 2020 and is projected to grow by at least 15% in 2021.

HungryPanda, a global leading food delivery platform specifically targeting overseas Chinese consumers, published data report and shared ordering trends throughout 2020.

Founded in 2017, the company is on a mission to provide traditional and authentic Chinese food to overseas Chinese communities scattered in different countries, through its impeccably professional food delivery services. Presently, HungryPanda operates in 47 cities across Australia, Canada, France, New Zealand, the UK, and the US. Moreover, the business is already profitable in the UK and other major cities such as New York and has a clear path to profitability in further locations.

In Australia, there was a 383% increase of total orders in contrast to the 0.6 million orders of 2019, with Sydney accounting for 45%.

In their food choices, Australian consumers take a "laid back and casual" approach to choosing quality Asian food, akin to their lifestyle, preferring authentic street food and fried dishes to spicy dishes and hotpots preferred in other countries.

"Our Australian consumers have a clear preference for easy and authentic street food dishes, such as tea egg, youtiao (fried dough), duck meat porridge, and vermicelli soup," Founder and CEO of HungryPanda, Eric Liu said. "Fried dishes are also very popular among our Australian customers, probably because they are relaxed and easy – just like life in Australia."

In the United States, there was a 600% increase of total order, benefiting from the new market expansion. New York represented 40% orders. Available data reveals that the biggest order happened in the US because of the China mid-autumn festival. One customer spent over 2 thousand US Dollars to buy mooncakes!

Consumers in the United States prefer spicier foods such as Haidilao hotpot, ma la xiang guo and steamed chicken with chili sauce. In contrast, immediate neighbor Canada favored soup dishes with items such as pork bone soup, beef soup, and ma la tang (a spicy Chinese soup with various meat and vegetables) preferred.

The United Kingdom reached a 36% increase. London alone recorded over 25% of total orders. Diners in the United Kingdom preferred spicier foods such as traditional Chinese hotpot. They also like steamed chicken with chili sauce, spicy Sichuan food such as yuxiang shredded pork, kung pao chicken, and boiled beef.

New Zealand and France share a similar taste with Chuan as the most popular food style – small pieces of meat or vegetables roasted on skewers – matching with beers and milk tea.

In addition, HungryPanda officially launched its 3.0 version APP system on 1st December. The new version comes with marked improvements such as optimized interface design, more functional modules, richer page categories, optimized loading speed, and personalized display for different regions,

According to Eric, "Within four years, we have upgraded from 1.0 to 3.0, the rapid development relies on the company's brand value, which is to consider the customer demand as the core, and to provide the warmest services for them."

HungryPanda is not after profits alone. As a bridge between Chinese communities and traditional Chinese food, HungryPanda also focuses on its customers' health and safety. The company makes strict sanitary rules and guidance for merchants and drivers and provides contactless delivery for customers. In addition, the company also takes social responsibilities to send more than 100,000 health packages, including face masks and sterilization supplies, to Chinese students, to provide consumers with safety and ease their homesickness.

