Hunt Announces Founding Membership In NREL Perovskite Consortium

DALLAS, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunt Perovskite Technologies (HPT) announced today that it is a founding member of the new United States Manufacturing Advanced Perovskite (US-MAP) Consortium led by the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL).

On April 29, 2020, NREL announced the formation of a US-based consortium for the development of metal halide perovskite manufacturing technologies known as US-MAP. For more information about US-MAP, please visit http://www.nrel.gov/research/us-map.html.

"We at HPT are proud and honored to be a founding member of US-MAP as we endeavor to bring this remarkable printed solar and semiconductor technology to the market," said Michael Irwin, chief technology officer of Hunt Perovskite Technologies. "We have worked in collaboration with NREL for many years, and we look forward to working with US-MAP as well as with other global business partners to realize the potential of perovskite technology for meeting much of the world's energy needs in the future."

HPT has been engaged in metal halide perovskite solar cell development since 2013 and has partnered with NREL since 2014. To date, Hunt has been granted 18 patents by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and 30 additional patents by various foreign patent offices.

"NREL has been working with HPT on perovskite-based solar technologies since 2014 as part of our mission to transition technologies to market, and we are excited that they are part of the US-based consortium as one of our 6 initial companies," said Jao van de Lagemaat, Center Director at NREL and chief operating officer of US-MAP. "This collaborative endeavor will further accelerate moving perovskite based solar and other technologies into the marketplace."

About Hunt Perovskite Technologies

Hunt Perovskite Technologies specializes in the development of highly-stable and efficient metal halide perovskite materials for use in single-junction PV solar panels for the utility-scale market. It is part of a larger privately-owned group of companies managed by the Ray L. Hunt family that engages in oil and gas exploration, refining, power, real estate, ranching and private equity investments. For more information, please visit www.huntperovskite.com.

