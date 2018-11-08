Hunt Companies Donates Land and $200,000 To City Of Richardson To Create A New Art Park

"We were honored to play a role in this significant monument which will be the focus for all those who visit Richardson," stated Terence Johnson, Development Manager at Hunt. "This new site will not only serve as a beautiful landscape for visitors and residents to enjoy but will allow local artist, Ed Carpenter, to demonstrate his highly qualified skills."

The 70 feet high structure is shaped like a torch, marking the point of entry into Richardson. Its upward reaching gesture is optimistic and expansive, and its stainless steel and laminated glass refined and contemporary. Tapering from 24 feet across at the top to just eight inches wide at the base, the dramatic artwork appears to be balanced like a ballet dancer on one toe.

Hunt developed The Mallory with construction led by its affiliate, Moss. Pinnacle, also an affiliate of Hunt, manages the property, which is centrally located in the heart of Richardson's telecom corridor just minutes from UT Dallas. The 281 units are spacious with modern floor plans, luxury finishes, high ceilings, and eco-friendly features. Outdoor amenities include a pet park and dog spa, and rooftop Sky Deck with tropical pool oasis with private poolside cabanas. The property is 97% leased.

This public art installation corresponds to the goals set for the City's Public Art Master Plan adopted in 2015.

For more information on the sculpture log onto: www.cor.net/our-city/arts-and-culture/micro-macro-mojo.

About Hunt Companies



Hunt is comprised of a family of companies in the real estate and infrastructure markets. As a private, family-owned company, Hunt develops, invests, manages and finances assets at all stages to derive and deliver value. Founded in 1947, Hunt builds its reputation on integrity and performance. With a focus on excellence in corporate governance, Hunt is committed to a culture of transparency for employees, clients, investors and the communities it serves. Hunt employs over 1,500 direct employees and its broader platform (including affiliates) employs over 6,000 additional employees across the United States and Europe. Learn more at www.huntcompanies.com.

SOURCE Hunt Companies

Related Links

http://www.huntcompanies.com

