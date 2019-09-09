Hunt Companies Hosts Helping Hands Day

Every year, HMC employees nationwide participate in Hunt's Helping Hands Day to utilize their energy and skills in giving back to the community. This experience fosters camaraderie and team spirit within the organization while cultivating fellowship through Hunt's partnership with members of their local community. This year, HMC's Hawaii constituent, Ohana Military Communities (OMC) took part in this initiative by volunteering their organization's time and manpower to aid in the beautification of local public school Pearl Harbor Kai Elementary. A hundred staff members dedicated a total of 800 man-hours in improving the school's amenities, adding new outdoor elements to common areas, and painting the school's fences, basketball court poles, stage, gazebo, and hallways. As part of this project, they also raised donations for the school's equipment and supplies.

"This is a great opportunity for our Ohana team to use our resources in providing support to our local community where it matters most," shared Paris Cousin, OMC's Director of Operations. "What better way to add value to our schools than to enhance the quality of students' educational environment so that they can be more inspired to learn and grow."

Following these efforts, the staff of Pearl Harbor Kai Elementary School expressed their satisfaction in their school's aesthetic improvements. "Thank you so much for giving up your holiday to make our school a brighter place for our keiki (children)," stated Dean Casupang, Principal of Pearl Harbor Kai Elementary School. "It made such a big difference. The volunteers worked hard and went above and beyond to make sure everything was perfect. Everyone made us feel that they cared about the community and school. Many students and teachers remarked about the new coats of paint around campus and how nice it all looks. It truly makes a difference in the pride we feel in our school when everything looks fresh and new."

More than 40 organizations throughout the United States have been supported by hundreds of HMC employees in the past. Some of them include the Ronald McDonald House, Partners in Housing, Rescue Mission of El Paso, Washington Animal Control, Children's Cancer Fund, and various local food banks and homeless shelters.

"Helping Hands Day is just one way that our employees can give back to their local communities," explained John Ehle, President of HMC. "We encourage all of our employees to participate in this day, and the majority of our staff not only do so but come back enriched by the experience. It's a day many look forward to each year."

About Hunt Military Communities

Hunt's Military Communities division is a 50-year partnership created between the Department of Defense and Hunt through the Military Housing Privatization Act. As part of the partnership, Hunt owns approximately 52,000 units spread across more than 40 military installations on Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Army installations and is the largest privatized military housing developer in the nation.

