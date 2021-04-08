Hunt Companies Selected as Lead Developer for Department of Veterans Affairs Multi-Specialty Outpatient Clinic in Kalaeloa

"We are extremely pleased to have been selected to develop this facility, which will provide critically needed services to veterans," said Steve Colón, President of Hunt's Hawaii Development Division. "We worked very hard over the past four years to secure this facility in an area that will have an enormous impact on our community for generations to come. As the largest military housing owner in the country, we are committed to filling unmet meets within the military community, and this certainly does that for those who have served our country and are now in need of convenient healthcare on the west side of Oahu."

The team is comprised of the following:

Lead Developer – Hunt Companies, Inc.

Architect – Ferraro Choi and Associates Ltd.

and Associates Ltd. Civil Engineer – RM Towill Corporation

Landscape Architect – HHF Planners

Electrical / Data / AV / Security Design – WSP Hawaii

Mechanical Design – Mechanical Engineers of Hawaii

Structural / Transportation – SSFM International

Traffic Engineer – Austin Tsutsumi & Associates

& Associates Geotechnical Engineers – GeoLab Inc.

Environmental Engineers – Weston Solutions

The Veterans Administration (VA) awarded the lease to locate the Advanced Leeward Outpatient Healthcare Access (ALOHA) project at Kalaeloa under a 15-year lease. When completed, the ALOHA Project will be a new 88,675 square-foot multi-specialty VA clinic that will provide primary care, mental health care, x-ray, laboratory, diagnostic, pharmacy, and specialty care for the area's veterans.

"We are proud to be expanding the much needed services to our veterans," said Dr. Adam Robinson, Director of the VA Pacific Islands Health Care System. "The ALOHA project will increase access to VA's advanced technology, top providers and staff who will bring safe, compassionate, quality care to them. We appreciate all of the support from our congressional and community partners who have helped to make this a reality."

"Leeward Oahu veterans have been waiting for years for a new facility that would improve their access to health care closer to home," Senator Mazie K. Hirono (D-Hawaii) said. "This lease award brings us one step closer to making the ALOHA Project a reality for these veterans and is progress toward fulfilling the vision of Senator Daniel K. Akaka, who first spearheaded this project working with local veterans."

"The ALOHA Project will help more than 87,000 veterans on Oʻahu receive the benefits, resources and services they deserve," Congressman Kaialiʻi Kahele (HI-02) said. "I am honored to carry out the mission of Senator Daniel Akaka to deliver results for our veterans who dedicated their lives to protecting our country."

Hunt will now begin working with the VA on design development and anticipates that groundbreaking will take place in late 2021.

About Hunt Companies, Inc.

Hunt is a diversified, family-owned holding company that invests in operating businesses, real estate assets and infrastructure assets. Since its founding in 1947, Hunt's size and scope have grown substantially while gaining considerable expertise across multiple real asset sectors. Hunt's reputation is built on integrity and performance. Hunt is committed to a culture of transparency for employees, clients, investors, and the communities it serves. Hunt and its affiliates employ over 3,000 employees across the United States and Europe.

Hunt has been active in Hawaii for three decades and has long been recognized for its innovative renovation of underutilized military properties, as well as its commitment to creating premier master-planned communities that complement the cultural and geographical riches of the Hawaiian Islands.

