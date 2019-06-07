Hunt Heroes Foundation Announces $20,000 in Scholarship Grants Awarded to Military Family Members

"Congratulations to the nine scholarship grant winners who represent the very best of our communities and military families," stated John Ehle, President of HMC and HHF. "The Hunt Heroes Foundation was founded with the mission of funding projects that address health, education, housing and overall community challenges for our military service members and their families. These nine outstanding students exemplify this dedication to community service, leadership and academic excellence, and HHF is proud to support them as they start the next chapter in their academic careers."

The winners of this year's scholarships are:

Miranda Abunimeh: Oak Harbor High School – Oak Harbor, WA

Military member is stationed at the Naval Air Station, Whidbey Island., WA

Attending: Gonzaga University

Rachel H. Ball: Cheyenne Mountain High School – Springfield, VA

Military member is stationed at the Office of the Chief of Chaplin's, Pentagon, D.C.

Attending: John Brown University

Max R. Bernstein: Westford Academy – Westford, MA

Military member is stationed at Joint Base Little Creek, Virginia Beach, VA

Attending: American University

Charles D. Hedrickson: Coronado High School – Coronado, CA

Military member is stationed at US Southern Command, Miami, FL

Attending: University of California Santa Cruz

Joseph Killion: Wilbert Tucker Woodson High School – U.S. Air Force Academy, CO

Military member is stationed at Peterson AFB, CO

Attending: Butler University

Bridget L. Miller: Cooper High School – Natchitoches, LA

Military member is stationed at Barksdale AFB, LA

Attending: Northwestern State University

Stephanie Salopek: Davis County High School – Satellite Beach, FL

Military member is stationed at Patrick AFB, FL

Attending: Eastern Florida State College

Katelyn T. Shibilski: Arundel High School – Universal City, TX

Military member is stationed at Randolph AFB, TX

Attending: Florida Southern College

Shea Lynne Straw: Loveless Academic Magnet Program – Montgomery, AL

Military member is stationed at Maxwell AFB, AL

Attending: Baylor University

Scholarship recipients were selected based on their commitment to community involvement, demonstrated leadership, participation in school and community activities, and work experience. In order to be nominated, students had to submit an application by February 20th, 2019. Candidates did not have to be a resident of HMC in order to apply for a scholarship.

For more information on the Hunt Heroes Foundation, or to donate, go to huntheroesfoundation.org.

About Hunt Heroes Foundation

Formed in 2018, the Hunt Heroes Foundation proudly serves military families, partners and communities through opportunities and ideas generated by our people and partnerships. Together, the HHF will discover new ways to ensure we help bring a positive change to the communities in which we live and work.

About Hunt Military Communities

As the largest owner of military housing in the nation, Hunt Military Communities offers unsurpassed quality and service to more than 200,000 residents in over 52,000 homes on Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Army installations throughout the country. With a 50-year legacy and a partnership with the Department of Defense, Hunt strives to build communities characterized by three clear promises: 5-star service, connectedness, and a culture of trust. For more information, visit www.huntmilitarycommunities.com.

