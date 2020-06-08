Hunt Heroes Foundation Announces $30,000 In Scholarship Grants Awarded to Military Dependents

EL PASO, Texas, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunt Heroes Foundation (HHF), the non-profit organization founded by Hunt Military Communities (HMC), is pleased to announce the winners of its second annual Hunt Heroes Foundation Scholarship for dependents of active-duty military members. This year, HMC committed $30,000 to give to deserving students who are seeking ongoing educational opportunities. Each of the 12 recipients will receive a grant award, ranging from $1,000 to $5,000, to help alleviate the burden of continuing education costs. This year's scholarship applicant pool increased by 80% compared to last year.

"Congratulations to each of this year's recipients, who represent the outstanding achievements of our communities and military families," said John Ehle, President of HMC and HHF. "It is a great honor to support our military service members and their families through the Hunt Heroes Foundation and we are proud to assist these students as they work toward their educational goals. Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we were able to increase the total amount of the grants to $30,000, up from $20,000 last year."

The winners of this year's scholarship include:

Bella Baker, Del City, OK

Child of Army service member

Attending Oklahoma State University with a major in industrial engineering

Ashley Facio, Linden, NC

Army veteran; spouse of Army service member

Attending Paul Mitchell School with a major in cosmetology

Jailyn Figueroa, Scott AFB, IL

Child of Air Force service member

Attending Penn State University , Harrisburg with a dual major in political science and English

Colin Hebner, Brussels, Belgium

Child of Air Force service member

Attending Texas A&M University with a major in marine ecosystem science

Madison Kirk, Tampa, FL

Child of Army service member

Attending Campbell University with a major in early childhood education

Reagan Krumbolz, Beardstown, IL

Child of Army service member

Attending University of Iowa with a major in microbiology

Hayley Labonte, Aiea, HI

Child of Navy service member

service member Attending University of Southern California with a major in human biology

Morgan Roundy, Oak Harbor, WA

Child of Navy service member

service member Attending Brigham Young University with a major in exercise science

Katelyn Shibilski, Randolph AFB, TX

Child of Air Force service member

Attending Florida Southern College with a major in psychology and a minor in neuroscience

Keri Spitler, Jamestown, RI

Child of Coast Guard service member

Attending University of Colorado, Boulder with a major in biomedical engineering

Scholarship recipients were selected based on their commitment to community involvement, demonstrated leadership, participation in school and community activities, and work experience. Candidates did not have to be a resident of HMC in order to apply for a scholarship.

For more information on the Hunt Heroes Foundation, or to donate, go to huntheroesfoundation.org.

About Hunt Heroes Foundation

Formed in 2018, the Hunt Heroes Foundation proudly serves military families, partners and communities through opportunities and ideas generated by our people and partnerships. Together, the HHF will discover new ways to ensure we help bring a positive change to the communities in which we live and work.

About Hunt Military Communities

Hunt Military Communities, the largest military housing owner, offers unsurpassed quality and service to more than 165,000 residents in approximately 52,000 homes on Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Army installations across the USA. We do this through our core values: safety, kindness, efficiency, enthusiasm and selflessness and our 5-Star Service commitment. With a 50-year legacy and a partnership with the Department of Defense, HMC strives to ensure the integrity of our military communities and the families who live there. For more information, visit www.huntmilitarycommunities.com .

