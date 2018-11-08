Hunt Heroes Foundation Donates $3,000 to Tornado Stricken Schools

"When we saw the amount of damage that Hurricane Florence did to the Camp Lejeune Community we knew we had to step in and help," stated James Curtis, Hunt Heroes Foundation Board Member and Resident of Onslow County. "While we don't directly have residents who live in that area, Hunt has quite a few employees who have worked, currently live or have lived in that community so we felt it was the right thing to do. Students have been out of these schools for weeks now, so we hope this donation helps ease a small burden for the students, faculty and staff."

Hurricane Florence was a powerful and long-lived hurricane that caused severe damage in the Carolinas in September 2018, primarily as a result of freshwater flooding. Florence dropped over 35 inches of rain in parts of North Carolina, becoming the wettest tropical cyclone recorded in the Carolinas, and also the eighth-wettest overall in the contiguous United States.

"On behalf of Northwoods Park Middle School, I want to thank the Hunt Heroes Foundation for the donation," stated Angela Garland, Principal of Northwoods Park Middle School. "We really have been fortunate despite the devastation Hurricane Florence wrecked on our school because of an outpouring of generosity. Your assistance ensures our teachers and students have the supplies they need to teach, to learn and to grow. Thank you for supporting us. Thank you for helping us. Our journey is ongoing and there are still challenges, but you have made a difference in how we will handle the hurdles ahead."

For information on helping Onslow County schools log onto: https://www.onslow.k12.nc.us/Page/26233

About Hunt Heroes Foundation

Formed in 2018, the Hunt Heroes Foundation proudly serves military families, partners and communities through opportunities and ideas generated by our people and partnerships. Together, the HHF will discover new ways to ensure we help bring a positive change to the communities in which we live and work. www.huntheroesfoundation.org

About Hunt Military Communities

As the most experienced and largest owner of military housing in the nation, Hunt Military Communities offers unsurpassed quality and service to more than 200,000 residents in over 52,000 homes on Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Army installations throughout the country. With a 50-year legacy and a partnership with the Department of Defense, Hunt strives to build communities characterized by three clear promises: 5-star service, connectedness, and a culture of trust. For more information, visit www.huntmilitarycommunities.com .

