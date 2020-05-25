Hunt Heroes Foundation Supports wear blue: run to remember Virtual Memorial Day Event

This year for the first time ever, wear blue: run to remember is partnering with Team RWB to hold the event virtually, to ensure the safety of all participants. Participants are encouraged to walk or run wherever they feel comfortable and in accordance with their local guidelines for social distancing. Each participant can either run in honor of a fallen service member they would like to honor or will be given the name of one, which they can then write on a printable bib available on the wear blue website. Participants are asked to speak their hero's name on Memorial Day and take purposeful steps to serve as a living memorial for those fallen heroes. HMC is encouraging residents at all 49 installations throughout the country to participate in this year's event.

"We value our partnership with wear blue: run to remember and the opportunity to support its mission on Memorial Day, in light of the difficult times our country is facing," stated John Ehle, President of HHF and HMC. "Our partnership with the military community enables us to spread the wear blue message while encouraging our residents to remember and pay tribute to fallen heroes in this meaningful way."

HHF encourages growth and development by funding projects that address community challenges in the areas of health, education, housing, and overall community support. Its focus is to improve the quality of life for military families who sacrifice so much day-in and day-out.

"We're so excited to partner this year with Team RWB and once again with the Hunt Heroes Foundation and Hunt Military Communities and happy we could adapt our Memorial Day event despite the current circumstances in our country. This event is so critical in honoring those Service Members who have paid the ultimate price," stated Lisa Hallett, Executive Director and Co-Founder of wear blue: run to remember. "Since the Global War on Terror began 7,030 Military Members have been killed in action, it is our mission to have all of those fallen heroes' names read aloud on Memorial Day. The support from Hunt Heroes Foundation and all those who participate will help us achieve that goal."

About Hunt Heroes Foundation

Formed in 2018, the Hunt Heroes Foundation proudly serves military families, partners and communities through opportunities and ideas generated by our people and partnerships. Together, the HHF will discover new ways to ensure we help bring a positive change to the communities in which we live and work. www.huntheroesfoundation.org

About Hunt Military Communities

Hunt Military Communities, the largest military housing owner, offers unsurpassed quality and service to more than 165,000 residents in approximately 52,000 homes on Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Army installations across the USA. We do this through our core values: safety, kindness, efficiency, enthusiasm and selflessness and our 5-Star Service commitment. With a 50-year legacy and a partnership with the Department of Defense, HMC strives to ensure the integrity of our military communities and the families who live there. For more information, visit www.huntmilitarycommunities.com .

About wear blue: run to remember

Our running community unites and supports military and their families, veterans, Gold Star families, and civilians through active remembrance and meaningful relationships. We motivate and empower individuals to healthier, more inspired living. More than 500,000 military members, their families, Gold Star families, veterans, retirees and civilians have participated in a wear blue event since its inception in 2010. www.wearblueruntoremember.org

About Team RWB

Every year, more than 250,000 active duty service members transition out of the military, joining the 3.5 million post-9/11 veterans already living in communities nationwide. They face many challenges including isolation, weight gain, lack of purpose, and other health issues. Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB), a nonprofit organization founded in 2010, is the antidote to the isolation and health challenges they face. www. https://www.teamrwb.org/

