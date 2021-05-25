Hunt Military Communities and Hunt Heroes Foundation Announce Winners of Hunt Little Heroes Program

EL PASO, Texas, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunt Military Communities (HMC) and its non-profit organization, Hunt Heroes Foundation, are excited to announce the winners of its second annual "Hunt Little Heroes" program. In honor of Month of the Military Child, the Hunt Little Heroes program recognizes dependent children of military service members who are making a difference within their communities or beyond. Each winner is awarded a monetary prize and gets to select a charity of their choice to receive a donation of equal value.

This year's winners include Rhyannon Edwards, Joseph Cobb, Harper Cude, and Dylan Frey. Rhyannon was recognized for her commitment to sewing handmade masks alongside her parents when the pandemic began in 2020 to donate to hospitals, schools and military members across the nation. Rhyannon will be donating her prize to the Rady Children's Hospital Foundation in San Diego, CA. Joseph was recognized for his dedication to supporting people living with mental illness by sending them a "hug" through the mail. Joseph makes life-size cutouts of himself with open arms to offer a friendly embrace to those in need. Joseph will be donating his prize to CASA of El Paso , a volunteer organization that works with abused and neglected children in the court system.

Harper was recognized for the special fundraiser she organized for Tripler Army Medical Center (TAMC). After receiving care there herself in 2017, she decided she wanted to give back and raise money to donate new toys and games to the children's center. Harper will be donating her award to HUGS Hawaii , an emotional and financial support group for families caring for a seriously ill child. Dylan was recognized for his dedication to helping his mom and step-dad, both members of the military, by taking care of his younger sister and brother and helping with chores around the house. Dylan will be donating his award to Shriners Hospital for Children in Greenville, SC.

"We are so honored to celebrate the outstanding accomplishments of military children across our country," said John Ehle, President of Hunt Military Communities and the Hunt Heroes Foundation. "During such a difficult time, we value this opportunity to recognize the special contributions of military children who are giving back to their communities."

About Hunt Military Communities

Hunt Military Communities, the largest privatized military housing owner, offers unsurpassed quality and service to more than 165,000 residents in approximately 52,000 homes on Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Army installations across the USA. We do this through our core values: safety, kindness, efficiency, enthusiasm and selflessness and our 5-Star Service commitment. With a 50-year legacy and a partnership with the Department of Defense, HMC strives to ensure the integrity of our military communities and the families who live there. For more information, visit www.huntmilitarycommunities.com .

About Hunt Heroes Foundation

Formed in 2018, the Hunt Heroes Foundation proudly serves military families, partners and communities through opportunities and ideas generated by our people and partnerships. Together, the HHF will discover new ways to ensure we help bring a positive change to the communities in which we live and work. www.huntheroesfoundation.org , www.huntlittleheroes.org

