Hunt Military Communities Announces Winners of its Hunt Little Heroes Program for Military Children

"Hunt Military Communities wanted to celebrate Month of the Military Child in a special way to bring families together and focus on the positive moments that matter the most," said John Ehle, President of Hunt Military Communities. "We were happy to see such a great turnout for the program's first year and learning of the great accomplishments of military children throughout the country."

Dylan Wakefield, Owen Wilson and Joseph Cobb won first, second and third place, respectively. A monetary prize of $1,000 to the first place "Little Hero," $500 to second place and $300 to the third place will be given, with half of each monetary prize donated to a charity of their choosing. Dylan has chosen L.A.M.P., a non-profit organization providing emergency shelter for the homeless. Owen has selected the Shepherd Center, a not-for profit hospital focused on spinal cord and brain injury rehabilitation. Joseph will be sharing his prize with the Ronald McDonald House Charity. Every child who submitted their story received a special hero cape, mask and a letter of appreciation from HMC. All participants will also receive a special purple coin as a tribute to the coining tradition in the U.S. military.

About Hunt Military Communities

Hunt Military Communities, the largest military housing owner, offers unsurpassed quality and service to more than 180,000 residents in approximately 52,000 homes on Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Army installations across the USA. We do this through our core values: safety, kindness, efficiency, enthusiasm and selflessness and our 5-Star Service commitment. For more information, visit www.huntmilitarycommunities.com .

