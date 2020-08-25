Hunt Military Communities Expands On Leading Solar Initiatives In Hawaii

"Hunt Military Communities is wholly dedicated to ensuring that our communities are operating efficiently and with a minimal environmental impact," said Greg Raap, Vice President of Hunt Military Communities, Hawaiian Islands. "Through the deployment of solar energy systems, we can help reduce energy costs and reinvest those resources into our communities, reaffirming our commitment to military families in Hawaii and across the United States. We recognize Hawaii's initiative in championing sustainability, and the state's significant military leadership. We so value Hunt's partnerships with the U.S. Navy and the Marine Corps, both of which are deeply vested in the state."

Ohana Military Communities has invested in numerous community solar projects in Hawaii, including the company's latest solar PV project, which was completed in November 2017 at the Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station Pacific in Wahiawa. With this update, 27% of OMC's total Hawaii residential electricity consumption is now being supplied by 15.7 MW of rooftop solar energy systems located across 15 communities: Halsey, Radford, McGrew, Hokulani, Hale Moku, Ford Island, Catlin Park, Hele Mai, Doris Miller, Pa Honua, Mololani, Waikulu, Heleloa, and Ulupau, and by the ground-based solar array at Pearl City Peninsula.

The installation of the additional PV systems further reduces OMC's environmental impact, decreases reliance on non-renewable energy sources, and helps to lower electricity costs by approximately $3 million dollars per year for the PPV project, savings that are reinvested into the communities themselves. A few notable HMC reinvestments projects include large destination playgrounds and dog parks constructed over the last several years. Renovated residences include 251 historic homes governed by programmatic agreements with Hawaii's historic preservation offices. OMC has also been able to award approximately 84% of its construction contracts to local Hawaii businesses and 70% to small businesses well above government requirements.

With more than 28 years of service in Hawaii, Hunt is a company that has long been recognized for its innovative use of underutilized government properties, as well as its commitment to creating premier master-planned communities that complement the cultural and geographical riches of the Hawaiian Islands. Hunt's Hawaii projects reflect the company's deep roots in public-private partnerships and sustainable projects.

