Hunt Military Communities Hosts Helping Hands Day

On Monday September 9, 2019, Patrick Family Housing employees volunteered at the thrift shop by cleaning, assembling, and organizing donated items. They also helped to clean the store by washing windows and floors. Ascension Catholic Thrift Shop's mission is "to turn the generosity of our community into the resources for food and other material assistance to anyone in need." Patrick Family Housing was proud to serve this worthy organization and help those in the community who can benefit from the many goods offered for sale at the thrift store.

Hunt's Helping Hands Day is about using employees' time, energy, and skills for an experience that helps to create a strong team spirit, while at the same time helping support critical community organizations. Employees unanimously agree – this is an immensely rewarding experience.



