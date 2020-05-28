Hunt Military Communities Keeps Residents Connected And Supported During COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since mid-March, Hunt Military Communities (HMC) has been working and living under the current COVID-19 recommendations from State governments and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The Hunt Military Communities Pandemic Task Force has put in place precautions and initiatives to help protect the health and well-being of its employees, residents, clients, and vendors. As a result, modifications have been made to the traditional working environments and to HMC communities and operations.

More than 7,000 washable facemasks have been made available to employees, whether working on-site or remotely. Through its Facebook pages and email system, as well as a dedicated internal Coronavirus hotline, all HMC employees and residents are provided with frequent updates on the company's response and actions related to COVID-19 and programs we have made available to support employees and their families, as well as avenues for communication.

"At Hunt, it is our standard to take the well-being of our employees, residents, and stakeholders very seriously, and we have implemented measures with their well-being as a primary consideration," said John Ehle, President of HMC. "Our workforce is committed to providing exceptional service and outcomes, and I am inspired by their continued dedication and resourcefulness during these extraordinary times."

On our military communities, where our families are acutely impacted, HMC has waived late fees for residents, and enhanced operating procedures have been established. Maintenance team members have remained on-site to respond to any urgent or emergency service needs. They are completing exterior preventative maintenance, and working to assist these military families virtually with any routine requests or needed supplies. These team members have been offered an increased rate of pay during this time. Extra precautions and preventative measures are being taken to ensure the health and safety of our families and employees utilizing all CDC guidance with personal protective equipment and social distancing. Our leasing offices are open virtually and we have successfully completed leasing tours, move-ins, and move-out inspections through Facetime, Skype and Zoom meetings. Residents are provided with resources to help keep families informed and entertained.

A social media strategy was developed to engage residents during this time. This includes family resources, useful information, uplifting and inspirational messages, and games.

In cooperation with the Military Family Advisory Network ("MFAN") and other project owners, HMC has helped displaced military families affected by the halt of Permanent Change of Station (PCS) moves. In these cases, emergency housing and short-term leases have been made available.

At DeLuz Family Housing in Oceanside, California and Midwest Family Housing in Great Lakes, Illinois, HMC, along with Blue Star Families and Facebook, is offering military families 700 free Facebook Portals to help them stay in touch with loved ones. These two locations were chosen for their proximity to Blue Star Families operations.

The Hunt Heroes Foundation, HMC's 501(c)3 non-profit, has committed $40,000 to military families in need, and continues to work directly with each base command to provide services.

"We are very focused on doing the right thing for our military families," said John Ehle, President of Hunt Military Communities. "Now, more than ever, we need to work together to find additional ways to support those who sacrifice so much."

Hunt is taking a phased approach to begin re-opening of offices and community centers in accordance with CDC and OSHA guidance. Some of our community offices opened on May 18th, with others to follow, in alignment and collaboration with base commands, military housing offices, and any local or state executive orders.

HMC is taking extra precautionary measures to keep office areas clean and safe for everyone's safety. These measures include but are not limited to:

Sneeze guards installed at every desk as an extra layer of protection.



Team members are required to wear masks while in office.



The team will be required to wash hands or use hand sanitizer after every interaction.



After every visit, contact areas will be wiped down before the next person will be allowed into the office.



Strict cleaning measures will be implemented at opening of the office each day, throughout the workday, and at closing of the office at the end of each day.

HMC is working towards resuming responses to routine work requests. While we continue to respond to all emergency and urgent requests, the on-site teams are prioritizing routine requests that can be handled virtually, and will soon be responding in person.

HMC is taking great care to evaluate which neighborhood amenities can be reopened with the safety of all in mind, in alignment with base command, the local environment, and CDC guidance.

