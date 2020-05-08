Hunt Military Communities Salutes Military Moms with Mother's Day PSA
May 08, 2020, 09:17 ET
EL PASO, Texas, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunt Military Communities (HMC) today launched a new public service announcement (PSA) dedicated to military moms across the nation in honor of Mother's Day. The PSA features the mothers of military children as well as those who serve in active duty sharing in their own words what it means to balance motherhood with military service.
"Mother's Day is a special time to celebrate the women in our lives who sacrifice so much for their families," said John Ehle, President of Hunt Military Communities. "Hunt Military Communities understands the unique challenges of being a military mom today and we're proud to honor our employees, residents, and the greater military community of moms this Mother's Day."
With this PSA, HMC encourages everyone to salute military moms this Mother's Day and recognize their dedication to our country. HMC has a deep commitment to military families and is honored to serve these families every day. With more than 50 percent of HMC employees being veterans or having some tie to the military community, HMC values the opportunity to recognize military moms for their strength, stability, resilience, and sacrifice.
About Hunt Military Communities
Hunt Military Communities, the largest military housing owner, offers unsurpassed quality and service to more than 165,000 residents in approximately 52,000 homes on Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Army installations across the USA. We do this through our core values: safety, kindness, efficiency, enthusiasm and selflessness and our 5-Star Service commitment. With a 50-year legacy and a partnership with the Department of Defense, HMC strives to ensure the integrity of our military communities and the families who live there. For more information, visit www.huntmilitarycommunities.com.
Media Contact:
Andrea Morgan
Brenda Christman
(212) 508-9633
(915) 222-1669
SOURCE Hunt Military Communities
