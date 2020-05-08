Hunt Military Communities Salutes Military Moms with Mother's Day PSA

With this PSA, HMC encourages everyone to salute military moms this Mother's Day and recognize their dedication to our country. HMC has a deep commitment to military families and is honored to serve these families every day. With more than 50 percent of HMC employees being veterans or having some tie to the military community, HMC values the opportunity to recognize military moms for their strength, stability, resilience, and sacrifice.

About Hunt Military Communities

Hunt Military Communities, the largest military housing owner, offers unsurpassed quality and service to more than 165,000 residents in approximately 52,000 homes on Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Army installations across the USA. We do this through our core values: safety, kindness, efficiency, enthusiasm and selflessness and our 5-Star Service commitment. With a 50-year legacy and a partnership with the Department of Defense, HMC strives to ensure the integrity of our military communities and the families who live there. For more information, visit www.huntmilitarycommunities.com .

