Hunt Miller Insurance Changes Name to HM Advisors
HM Advisors began as a small independent insurance agency but has now become a powerful full-service insurance and financial services broker.
Dec 16, 2020, 15:39 ET
WARNER ROBINS, Ga., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The roots of HM Advisors go back to 1947. What began as a small independent insurance agency in Warner Robins, Georgia has become a powerful full-service insurance and financial services broker.
Until a few years ago the transaction of insurance had been relatively unchanged for nearly 100 years. But like other industries, technology has created opportunities for growth and we have embraced that change at HM Advisors.
We have grown over 200% in the last ten years and we now offer
1) Electronic policy delivery and e-signature services
2) A mobile app for ID cards, paying bills and reporting claims and
3) 24/7 live phone support for claims.
We also offer Employee Benefits, HR & Payroll services, Safety & OSHA training and a host of other consulting services. We have become true advisors in every sense of the word. Hence the new name.
We're proud of our small town roots and we're also excited about our future.
Photo: Partners at HM Advisors are (from left) Andrew Dearing, Walon Smith and Josh Gurley.
Press Contact:
Walon Smith
478-922-8531
https://www.hm-advisors.com
SOURCE HM Advisors