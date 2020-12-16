Hunt Miller Insurance Changes Name to HM Advisors

We have grown over 200% in the last ten years and we now offer

1) Electronic policy delivery and e-signature services

2) A mobile app for ID cards, paying bills and reporting claims and

3) 24/7 live phone support for claims.

We also offer Employee Benefits, HR & Payroll services, Safety & OSHA training and a host of other consulting services. We have become true advisors in every sense of the word. Hence the new name.

We're proud of our small town roots and we're also excited about our future.

Photo: Partners at HM Advisors are (from left) Andrew Dearing, Walon Smith and Josh Gurley.

Press Contact:

Walon Smith

478-922-8531

https://www.hm-advisors.com

SOURCE HM Advisors

