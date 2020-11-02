Hunt Perovskite Technologies Adds Another Key Patent In Perovskite Durability Via Ink Chemistry

DALLAS, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunt Perovskite Technologies (HPT) today announced that it has been granted another patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). This latest patent (US10,741,779) relates to HPT's ongoing work to improve metal halide perovskite material durability through advanced ink chemistry technology and processing.

"We are building on our industry-leading patent portfolio, and we continue to outpace our competitors, with a solid pipeline of new patents on the way," said Scott Burton, chief executive officer of HPT. "With over 65 global patents, our platform is uniquely positioned to ensure our technologies will play a dominant role over the next two decades in developing the perovskite solar industry."

HPT currently owns the largest perovskite PV patent portfolio in the United States and one of the largest in the world. With this newest addition, HPT now has 22 patents granted by the USPTO and over 43 additional patents by various foreign patent offices, along with dozens of pending applications in four key areas, including: Materials-Level Durability, Device-Level Durability, Ink Chemistry, and Processing.

HPT is the only known ink-based perovskite solar technology developer that has succeeded in demonstrating high durability under accelerated lifetime testing for non-hermetically sealed devices and unprotected perovskite materials, while maintaining respectable light-to-power conversion efficiencies.

In addition, since HPT's ink-based technology is printable by common techniques, it can not only produce a perovskite solar panel at half the cost of traditional silicon with eighty percent less CapEx, but it can also enable new applications, such as flexible solar cells. Through this low CapEx and low-cost approach, HPT can open up the manufacturing business model allowing partnering companies to manufacture their solar products closer to areas of demand.

"From the beginning, we have focused on developing metal halide perovskite technologies that improve durability while maintaining high efficiency under adverse conditions," said Michael D. Irwin, chief technology officer for HPT. "Our growing international patent portfolio is a culmination of those efforts and collectively represents the only perovskite technology that fundamentally addresses the issues of stability and performance while significantly reducing manufacturing costs."

About HPT

HPT specializes in the development of highly-stable and efficient metal halide perovskite materials for use in single-junction PV solar panels for the utility-scale market. It is part of a larger privately-owned group of companies managed by the Ray L. Hunt family that engages in oil and gas exploration, refining, power, real estate, ranching and private equity investments. For more information, visit www.huntperovskite.com.

Contact: Paul Schulze

(214) 978-8534

SOURCE Hunt Perovskite Technologies

Related Links

https://huntperovskite.com

