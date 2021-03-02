Hunt Perovskite Technologies Continues to Expand Patent Portfolio

DALLAS, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunt Perovskite Technologies (HPT) today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted HPT two additional patents related to its ongoing work in the development of printed metal halide perovskite photovoltaic (PV) devices.

The first patent (US10,907,050) relates to HPT's invention of an ink to print nickel oxide as a high-performance interfacial layer in perovskite PV devices. The second patent (US10,916,712) relates to HPT's invention of a printed, durable carbon electrode for planar architecture perovskite PV devices.

"Our patent portfolio continues to grow, and there are so many more patents on the way," said Scott Burton, chief executive officer for HPT. "The patents and the technology they represent are foundational, and we will continue to expand and accelerate. Our technology is a gamechanger and will unlock the potential of perovskites."

HPT currently owns the largest perovskite PV patent portfolio in the United States and one of the largest in the world. With these newest additions, HPT now has 24 patents granted by the USPTO and over 45 additional patents by various foreign patent offices, along with dozens of pending applications in four key areas, including: Materials-Level Durability, Device-Level Durability, Ink Chemistry and Processing, and Device Testing/Metrology.

HPT is the only known perovskite solar PV technology developer that has succeeded in demonstrating high durability under accelerated lifetime testing for non-hermetically sealed devices and unprotected perovskite materials, while maintaining respectable light-to-power conversion efficiencies.

"Our technology development has always been focused on improving durability and reducing manufacturing costs through ink-based printing, and it is gratifying to see that our efforts continue to be validated both by government agencies and our peers in the scientific community," said Michael Irwin, HPT chief technology officer. "Our expanding patent portfolio is a major asset as we continue to seek new collaboration opportunities with partners and investors to help make highly-durable, low-cost perovskite PV devices a commercial reality."

About HPT

HPT specializes in the development of highly-stable and efficient metal halide perovskite materials for use in single-junction PV solar panels for the utility-scale market. It is part of a larger privately-owned group of companies managed by the Ray L. Hunt family that engages in oil and gas exploration, refining, power, real estate, ranching and private equity investments. For more information, visit www.huntperovskite.com.

Contact: Paul Schulze

(214) 978-8534

SOURCE Hunt Perovskite Technologies