Hunt Real Estate Capital Arranges Financing for Two Class A Life Plan Communities Located in Suburban Chicago

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunt Real Estate Capital, a leader in financing commercial real estate throughout the United States, announced today it arranged debt financing for the recapitalization of Monarch Landing and Sedgebrook, two Class A entrance fee life plan communities consisting of nearly 1,000 units located in Naperville and Lincolnshire, Illinois respectively.

Hunt Real Estate Capital's senior housing and healthcare team worked closely with Senior Care Development (SCD) and its institutional partner to run a competitive process that yielded a number of financing options. After careful consideration of the proposals, the borrower ultimately chose to separate the assets and finance them individually with two fully-underwritten bank loans, which eliminated syndication risk and met their timing needs.

"We have worked with James and his team on a number of transactions over the years. This was a very complex transaction, and James was instrumental in navigating through it. He is a trusted partner and advisor for us," noted Brett Mehlman, Chief Operating Officer at Senior Care Development.

"We truly appreciate the trust that Senior Care Development and its partners placed in us to arrange debt for this important recapitalization," commented James Scribner, Managing Director – Seniors Housing & Healthcare at Hunt Real Estate Capital. "Time was of the essence and certainty of execution was imperative. It was great to once again deliver for the SCD team."

About Hunt Real Estate Capital

Hunt Real Estate Capital, part of Hunt Companies, Inc., is a leader in financing commercial real estate throughout the United States. The Company finances all types of commercial real estate: multifamily properties (including small balance), affordable housing, office, retail, manufactured housing, healthcare/senior living, industrial, and self-storage facilities. It offers Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA financing and its own Proprietary loan products. Since inception, the Company has structured more than $27 billion of loans and today maintains a servicing portfolio of more than $15 billion. Headquartered in New York City, Hunt Real Estate Capital has 241 professionals in 24 locations throughout the United States. To learn more, visit https://huntrealestatecapital.com/.

MEDIA CONTACTS



Brent Feigenbaum



Hunt Real Estate Capital



212-317-5730



Brent.Feigenbaum@huntcompanies.com

Pam Flores



773-218-9260



pamflo@ameritech.net

SOURCE Hunt Real Estate Capital

Related Links

https://huntrealestatecapital.com

