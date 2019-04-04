Hunt Real Estate Capital Finances the Acquisition of a Multifamily Property Located in Baltimore, Maryland

NEW YORK, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunt Real Estate Capital, a leader in financing commercial real estate throughout the United States, announced today it provided a conventional Fannie Mae loan in the amount of $15.68 million to finance the acquisition of a multifamily property located in Baltimore, Maryland.

Located at 1806 Ramblewood Road, Park Raven Apartments is a vintage multifamily apartment community that consists of 253 multifamily units. The property was built in 1949, renovated in 2006, and is comprised of 23 two-story, garden-style apartment buildings.

The borrower will acquire the property from Park Raven Holdings LLC in an arm's-length transaction. The loan has a 15-year term with eight years interest-only followed by a 30-year amortization period.

The borrower is Park Raven DNB LLC and is a repeat Hunt Real Estate Capital client. "To date, we have financed 15 multifamily apartment communities with the borrower, and these assets are located throughout North Carolina, Virginia, Delaware, New Jersey and Maryland," noted Steven Cox, Senior Managing Director at Hunt Real Estate Capital.

"The borrower has decided to finance the property under Fannie Mae's Green Reward program and plans to identify and implement various energy and water conservation measures on-site," added Cox. "The goal is to save over 30% of the combined water and energy usage at the property, including a minimum of 15% energy savings. We were pleased to partner with this quality repeat borrower to provide solid housing options for the residents of Baltimore."

Park Raven is located approximately six miles northeast of the Baltimore Central Business District, four miles southeast of Towson and 32 miles southwest of Aberdeen. The immediate neighborhood is characterized by additional multifamily developments, as well as nearby commercial/retail establishments and educational facilities. The property also enjoys convenient access to the region's transportation infrastructure, and Park Raven residents are at the center of quality employment opportunities in the Baltimore metropolitan area.

Property amenities include centralized laundry facilities, on-site property management and 24-hour emergency maintenance.

About Hunt Real Estate Capital

Hunt Real Estate Capital, part of Hunt Companies, Inc., is a leader in financing commercial real estate throughout the United States. The Company finances all types of commercial real estate: multifamily properties (including small balance), affordable housing, office, retail, manufactured housing, healthcare/senior living, industrial, and self-storage facilities. It offers Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA financing and its own Proprietary loan products. Since inception, the Company has structured more than $28.4 billion of loans and today maintains a servicing portfolio of more than $15 billion. Headquartered in New York City, Hunt Real Estate Capital has 255 professionals in 24 locations throughout the United States. To learn more, visit https://huntrealestatecapital.com/.

