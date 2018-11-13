Hunt Real Estate Capital Refinances a Multifamily Property Located in Hayward, California

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunt Real Estate Capital, a leader in financing commercial real estate throughout the United States, announced today it provided a conventional Freddie Mac multifamily loan in the amount of $14.9 million to refinance a multifamily property in Hayward, California.

Paraiso Apartments is a 63-unit, garden-style apartment complex comprised of four, two-story residential buildings. All of the units are two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartments and the property features 74 open surface parking spots. The property was built in 1962 and has been well maintained by the owner.

The loan features a 10-year fixed rate term and 30-year amortization schedule. Christopher Anderson is the property's owner and manager.

"Chris has owned Paraiso Apartments for over 15 years and has very solid multifamily experience, having purchased, renovated and managed over 50 properties in the past 20+ years," commented Colin Cross, Director at Hunt Real Estate Capital. "Over the past 2.5 years Chris has spent over $130,000 on property renovations, and he plans to invest more than $1 million after the refinance to continue to upgrade the property."

Earlier upgrades include renovated kitchen appliances, kitchen facades, flooring, laundry rooms, HVAC, parking and exterior maintenance. The next phase of renovations includes new kitchen appliances, balconies/sliding doors, parking, and other unit interior upgrades.

Property amenities at this gated community include two laundry rooms, a swimming pool, and a courtyard area with built-in barbeque ranges and seating.

"We were pleased to provide the Freddie Mac financing for this quality owner. It was a very volatile time in the debt markets, however with Freddie holding the interest rate spread during loan processing the borrower could rest easy that his loan execution would close as expected. A great deal all around," added Cross.

Hayward is located in Alameda County within the San Francisco MSA.

About Hunt Real Estate Capital

Hunt Real Estate Capital, part of Hunt Companies, Inc., is a leader in financing commercial real estate throughout the United States. The Company finances all types of commercial real estate: multifamily properties (including small balance), affordable housing, office, retail, manufactured housing, healthcare/senior living, industrial, and self-storage facilities. It offers Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA financing and its own Proprietary loan products. Since inception, the Company has structured more than $27 billion of loans and today maintains a servicing portfolio of more than $15 billion. Headquartered in New York City, Hunt Real Estate Capital has 241 professionals in 25 locations throughout the United States. To learn more, visit https://huntrealestatecapital.com/.

