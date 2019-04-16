Hunt Scanlon Media to Host Private Equity & Venture Capital Recruiting Conference

GREENWICH, Conn., April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunt Scanlon Media is convening 300 private equity and venture capital talent leaders in San Francisco on Sep 26 to discuss a range of leadership issues facing the sector's portfolio companies. Hundreds of chief talent officers, portfolio company operating executives and executive recruiters are attending.

This is the second installment of Hunt Scanlon's 'Private Equity Talent Summit' series focused on the link between talent and value & growth. "Our first installment on May 1 in New York City sold out months in advance," said Michael S. Hawkins, director of marketing and brand management at Hunt Scanlon. "We are now seeing identical interest in San Francisco," he said, where the platform is expanding to include venture capital talent concerns.

Hunt Scanlon is once again drawing on the expertise of more than 20 top talent and recruitment leaders from across the PE, VC and executive recruiting sectors. These include: Hellman & Friedman, Korn Ferry, TPG Growth, Accel, Khosla Ventures, Russell Reynolds Associates, True Search, Francisco Partners, Hogan Assessments, Bessemer Venture Partners, Wilton & Bain, Kleiner Perkins, FFL Partners, Welsh Carson Anderson & Stowe, Norwest Venture Partners, JM Search, Opus Advisors, Signal Partners and a host of others.

"Securing the right leadership for portfolio companies is a sensitive and complex process," said Scott A. Scanlon, CEO of Hunt Scanlon. In the most successful circumstances, he said, it often fuses the needs of a 'commercial' operating partner and a human capital professional. "We will examine how to put that collaboration to work in the most effective ways."

Another hot topic of interest among PE and VC talent leaders is how talent is being valued and paid. "Our research suggests that as companies scale over longer periods of time, profound changes are underway in equity management strategies that better enable attracting and retaining talent," he said. "We will explore the best ways to align the interests of investors, founders, and employees for the long game."

Other topics: The Critical Link Between Science and Hiring; Creating Better Pay Equity Levers to Retain Talent; Maximizing Partnerships with Search Firms; Finding Talent and the Race to Fill the Void; Building Future Leaders; Recruiting Nuances Between PE & VC Environments; Challenges of High Growth in a Competitive Market; and a Holistic Talent Approach to Value & Growth Creation. "We cover it all in one day – with plenty of networking opportunities in between to meet and greet the experts," said Mr. Hawkins.

VIP passes are now available to the Hunt Scanlon Media 'Private Equity and Venture Capital Recruiting: Linking Talent to Growth' conference. To purchase a ticket to the event, click here. To sponsor the event please contact Michael Hawkins at michael@huntscanlon.com

Hunt Scanlon Media has been informing the senior talent management sector for 30 years. Our global news and intelligence data comes in many forms, including daily newswires, talent leadership reports, newsletter briefings and social media alerts. The privately-held company is based in Greenwich, Conn.

CONTACT: Michael S. Hawkins, (203) 496-2009, michael@huntscanlon.com

www.huntscanlon.com

SOURCE Hunt Scanlon Media

SOURCE Hunt Scanlon Media

Related Links

http://huntscanlon.com

