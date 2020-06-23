Hunter Publishing Group Releases New Book by Sonia Alleyne About How to Win at Work

NEW YORK, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- There's no "I" in "team" but there's an "I" in "Win," famously told by Michael Jordan to an assistant head coach. Career strategist and author Sonia Alleyne believes that more career professionals should think like Jordan. This sentiment is why she created I Kick A** at Work: The Strategy Journal for Career Professionals. "Teamwork is important, but being recognized, increasing your salary and getting promoted are vital factors for an individual to win in the workplace and advance their professional goals," says Sonia. "This journal was created to help women make more of a commitment to strategies that encourage individual career success."

I Kick A** at Work is a personal coaching guide for women that provides career advancing advice benefits to the career professional:

A dedicated space for women to record their experiences at work and review their patterns to examine the behaviors that advance their goals or sabotage them;

A place where women can record their achievements and accomplishments as they happen in order to effectively and more regularly update their resumes and LinkedIn profiles, making this information easily accessible; and

Strategic advice from Sonia herself as well as other corporate executives.

This journal is designed to help women to stay focused, take calculated risks, create the necessary support and documentation of accomplishments as they telework during the COVID19 pandemic, increasing the chance of a salary increase or promotion.

"When I started my career, I believed if I worked hard – like I did in school – I would get the money and the promotions, just like I got the good grades," says Sonia. "It took me a long time to realize that I had to be a lot more deliberate, strategic and vocal to be recognized in the workplace," says Sonia.

About Sonia Alleyne

Sonia Alleyne is an editor, author and communications strategist. As Editorial Director at Black Enterprise, she oversaw career and executive lifestyle coverage for print, digital, TV, events and franchise packages. She is the founding Editorial Director for the Women of Power Summit and the co-author of Good is Not Enough: And Other Unwritten Rules for Minority Professionals, which was nominated for an NAACP Image Award. She was the former Press Secretary and Director of Public Information for the New York City Department of Finance.

About Hunter Publishing Group

Hunter Publishing Group (HPG) gives exposure to the voiceless, proudly distributing books that span every genre. Each author with whom we partner shares fascinating personal stories that reveal the many dimensions of life from relationships to careers and beyond. Hunter Publishing Group facilitates the universal need for storytelling. BCH Fulfillment and Distribution distributes HPG. All books are available for sale at www.hunterpublishinggroup.com, as well as online retailers such as Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

Media Contact:

Nickie Robinson

212.380.3385

[email protected]

SOURCE Hunter Publishing Group

Related Links

http://www.hunterpublishinggroup.com

