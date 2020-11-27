Hunter Strategy Awarded Subcontract With The National Institutes Of Health

WASHINGTON, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunter Strategy, a trusted provider of Cybersecurity Solutions, was recently awarded a subcontract with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to support the Office of the Director (OD), the Office of Research Services (ORS), and the Office of Research Facilities (ORF) in improving cybersecurity posture and stability across all of their applications, systems and environments to meet requirements set forth by the Federal Information Security Management Act (FISMA). Hunter is partnering with Digital Management Inc (DMI) for this effort.

The Office of Research Services and the Office of Research Facilities have complex cybersecurity challenges, particularly in their Industrial Control Systems and their associated FISMA High requirements. To Support NIH OD, Hunter consultants will provide support to Cyber Workforce Management transformation, modernization of Industrial Controls Systems (ICS), harmonizing the existing ICS security baseline to define common controls between systems, improving OD's risk management posture, re-imagining NIH cloud adoption with the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP), and developing a third party supply chain risk management program. This work will affect the cyber security approach of all of NIH's Institutes and Centers (ICs) in order to address their overall security posture.

"I cannot imagine a more important time to be supporting the National Institute of Health," said Matthew Triner, Founder of Hunter Strategy. "NIH has always had a substantial virtual presence and has been at the forefront of Telework. With the current situation the world is facing, and the rapid evolution of advanced persistent threats to take advantaged of increased telework there couldn't be a more important time to improve NIH's Cyber Posture. We are excited to support NIH in this effort."

About Hunter Strategy

Headquartered in Washington DC's Cathedral Heights neighborhood, Hunter Strategy is a Small Business Administration (SBA) HUBZone certified small business that offers strategic DevSecOps, cyber risk management, and Agile software engineering solutions to federal agencies, Fortune 1000 companies, and emerging technology firms. For more information, please visit www.hunterstrategy.net.

