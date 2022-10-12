Hunter Street Completes Sale of Equipment Rental Locations in South Florida

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunter Street, a Minneapolis-based alternative investment management firm, is pleased to announce it has sold its All-Star Rents ("All-Star") platform focused on the sale, rental, and servicing of light equipment to HercRentals ("Herc"), a leading equipment rental supplier with 333 locations in North America.

The initial acquisition in September 2020 of All-Star and launch of the equipment rental investment platform grew from a single-site operator to three locations in central and south Florida: Sarasota, Orlando, and Naples.

Andrew Platt, Partner at Hunter Street, said: "We are incredibly proud of the growth at All-Star and were pleased to see the strong interest from the Herc team in adding All-Star's equipment rental locations to their platform. Over the course of our investment, All-Star took a strong foothold in two additional cities across Florida, positioning the platform for continued expansion and success moving forward."

"We believe it's an opportune time to sell the All-Star platform to the Herc team, who are committed to growing their business globally and providing All-Star continued support to evolve and expand their rental offerings and reach an even broader range of customers," said Neal Johnson, CEO and CIO at Hunter Street. "All-Star benefited from strong tailwinds related to the economic recovery, and the sale reflects strong performance and growth of the platform over the last two years, which ultimately benefits the company's customers and employees."

About Hunter Street

Hunter Street is a Minneapolis-based alternative investment management firm that provides creative capital solutions to operating partner teams and small to mid-sized companies for special situations, asset-based financings, and secondary purchases. The firm is focused on special opportunities across corporate finance, real estate, and specialty finance. Learn more about Hunter Street at www.hunterst.com

About HercRentals

HercRentals is a premier, full-service equipment rental company providing customers the equipment, services, and solutions they need to achieve optimal performance safely, efficiently, and effectively. With more than 55 years of equipment rental expertise, approximately 6,100 employees and 333 locations across the United States and Canada, HercRentals serves a broad range of customers, industries, and markets. A pioneer of the equipment rental industry, HercRentals continues to evolve and grow through technological innovations, expanded product offerings, value-added services, and consultative solutions to support customers' projects. Learn more about HercRentals at www.hercrentals.com.

