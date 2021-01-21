Hunter Vision Announces New Doctor and Expanded Services in Orlando LASIK and Vision Practice

"I have a passion for helping my patients achieve their very best vision – whether their best vision is achieved through the very best pair of eyeglasses or contact lenses or through LASIK or cataract surgery. I love teaching my patients about their eyes and guiding them towards their best possible vision," says Dr. MacDonald . "I believe it's important for my patients to understand their eyes and their options so we can work together to make the best choices for a lifetime of their best vision."

Dr. MacDonald is a graduate of Nova Southeastern University School of Optometry and she attended Florida Atlantic University for her undergraduate studies. Dr. MacDonald is a specialist in the diagnosis and management of ocular diseases, contact lens evaluation and management, refractive eye surgery consultation and care, with certification to prescribe therapeutic and oral medications. Elizabeth was born in Connecticut and grew up in South Florida. She now lives in Maitland with her husband, three children, Lilly, Violet and Allen, and her two dogs Nikki and Posie. She enjoys spending time with her family at New Smyrna beach and nearby theme parks. She can often be seen cheering on the sidelines at her kids' sporting events.



"We are excited to bring Dr. MacDonald on board, expanding the optometry services we offer at Hunter Vision," says Dr. Joel Hunter, MD., Orlando LASIK Surgeon and Founder of Hunter Vision. "Dr. MacDonald offers a wealth of experience, warmth, and expertise to our patient care experience. Plus, she's just the best. What a wonderful person!"

From their office in Orlando, Florida, Dr. MacDonald will perform vision exams, glasses and contact lens prescriptions, consultations for LASIK and lens replacement surgery as well as other related optometry services. Her goal is to ensure our patients have high-quality vision, know their options, and also get personalized information about early signs of conditions like glaucoma, cataracts, corneal ulcers, diabetic eye disease, keratoconus and macular degeneration. Dr. MacDonald will see patients of all ages, including performing pediatric eye exams.

"I look forward to meeting many new patients in the Central Florida community," adds Dr. MacDonald. "Hunter Vision is a leading eye care and vision correction practice. Their commitment to outstanding eye care is right in line with my focus as an optometry practitioner and specialist."

About Hunter Vision

Founded in 2010, Hunter Vision ( https://www.huntervision.com /) is a leading LASIK and vision correction practice serving Orange and Seminole County, Florida with their ophthalmology, optometry and optical headquarters located in Orlando at the Maitland Regus building located at 555 Winderley Place, Suite 300, Maitland, FL 32751. Hunter Vision offers patients' state of the art technology and highly experienced Doctors they can trust. The practice is committed to excellence, quality of care and delivering an exceptional patient experience by providing the very best eye care available to patients throughout Central Florida. In addition to routine vision care such as eye exams, and glasses and contact lens fittings for patients from 5 to 105, the doctors at the practice specialize in advanced eye procedures including LASIK, cataract eye surgery, lens replacement and much more for our patients from 18 to 108 years of age. The ultimate goal of each member on our team is to provide the best care and most pleasant patient experience. Hunter Vision accepts most major medical and vision insurance plans including Medicare, AETNA, Florida Blue, CIGNA, VSP, and Humana. Call 407-385-1620 to speak with a Hunter Vision team member or schedule your free virtual consultation today!

Media Contact:

Grace Anderson

[email protected]

(407) 844-7266

SOURCE Hunter Vision

Related Links

https://www.huntervision.com

