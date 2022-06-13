Hunting Apparel Market Size to Grow by USD 4.27 Bn at 4.11% CAGR | Driven by Increasing Online Sales | Technavio

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the rise in popularity of outdoor recreational activities and growing online sales for hunting apparel will drive the growth of the hunting apparel market during the forecasted period. However, regulations on hunting and hunting ban might hamper the market growth. Also, product innovation and product line extension leading to product premiumization is expected to open significant growth opportunities for market players.

Company Profiles

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The hunting apparel market report provides complete insights on key vendors including:

BPS Direct LLC

Clarkfield Outdoors

DICKS Sporting Goods Inc.

Gamehide

KUIU Ultralight Hunting

ScoNZ Imports Ltd.

TOPGUN LTD.

Under Armour Inc.

VF Corp.

W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the hunting apparel market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Distribution Channel, the market is classified into offline and online. The market observed strong growth in the offline distribution channel segment.

By Geography, the market is analyzed across North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America . North America will have the largest share of the market.

The offline segment will gain considerable market share in hunting apparel. By offline distribution channel, specialty stores retail format accounted for the greatest market share in the worldwide hunting apparel market. The expansion of this segment is being fueled by the increasing popularity of hunting gear and accessories specialized retail outlets.

Hunting Apparel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.11% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 4.27 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.69 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 49% Key consumer countries US, France, Spain, UK, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled BPS Direct LLC, Clarkfield Outdoors, DICKS Sporting Goods Inc., Gamehide, KUIU Ultralight Hunting, ScoNZ Imports Ltd., TOPGUN LTD., Under Armour Inc., VF Corp., and W. L. Gore & Associates Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Apparel, accessories and luxury goods market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Distribution channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 BPS Direct LLC

Exhibit 43: BPS Direct LLC - Overview



Exhibit 44: BPS Direct LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 45: BPS Direct LLC - Key offerings

10.4 Clarkfield Outdoors

Exhibit 46: Clarkfield Outdoors - Overview



Exhibit 47: Clarkfield Outdoors - Product and service



Exhibit 48: Clarkfield Outdoors - Key offerings

10.5 DICKS Sporting Goods Inc.

Exhibit 49: DICKS Sporting Goods Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 50: DICKS Sporting Goods Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 51: DICKS Sporting Goods Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Gamehide

Exhibit 52: Gamehide - Overview



Exhibit 53: Gamehide - Product and service



Exhibit 54: Gamehide - Key offerings

10.7 KUIU Ultralight Hunting

10.8 ScoNZ Imports Ltd.

Exhibit 58: ScoNZ Imports Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 59: ScoNZ Imports Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 60: ScoNZ Imports Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 TOPGUN LTD.

Exhibit 61: TOPGUN LTD. - Overview



Exhibit 62: TOPGUN LTD. - Product and service



Exhibit 63: TOPGUN LTD. - Key offerings

10.10 Under Armour Inc.

Exhibit 64: Under Armour Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 65: Under Armour Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 66: Under Armour Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: Under Armour Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 VF Corp.

Exhibit 68: VF Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 69: VF Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 70: VF Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 71: VF Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 72: VF Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.

Exhibit 73: W. L. Gore & Associates Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 74: W. L. Gore & Associates Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 75: W. L. Gore & Associates Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 76: W. L. Gore & Associates Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 77: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 78: Research Methodology



Exhibit 79: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 80: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 81: List of abbreviations

