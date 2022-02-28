Hunting Equipment Market in Americas: 69% of Growth to Originate from the US | Leading Segments and Market Trends

Regional Market Outlook

69% of the market's growth will originate from the US during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the Rest of Americas.

The perception of hunting as a tradition in the US and the popularity of trophy hunting among hunters will facilitate the hunting equipment market growth in the US over the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

The hunting equipment market in Americas is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

American Outdoor Brands Inc.- The company offers a wide range of hunting equipment such as performance center TC LRR, TC compass II, TC venture II among others through its subsidiary Thompson Center Arms.

BERETTA HOLDING SA- The company offers a wide range of hunting equipment such as 686 silver pigeon I, ultralight classic, ultralight gold among others.

Easton Technical Products Inc.- The company offers a wide range of hunting equipment such as bows, arrows and crossbows.

Latest Drivers & Trends of the Global Hunting Equipment Market in Americas

Market Driver:

Growing popularity of outdoor recreational activities:

The growing emphasis on healthy lifestyles among the population in the Americas, especially in the US and Canada, has led to a rise in the popularity of outdoor recreational activities in the region. Hunting is perceived as an integral part of North American culture, particularly in the US and Canada. Additionally, hunting constitutes a vital aid for wildlife management in the US and Canada, as a major revenue share generated from hunting licenses and excise levies from the purchase of hunting equipment is used for wildlife conservation and habitat management in these countries. The growing participation in outdoor recreational activities in the Americas is expected to drive the growth of the hunting equipment market in Americas.

Market Trend:

Growing prominence of hunters as conservationists:

Hunters are the key driving force for wildlife conservation activity, especially in North American countries such as the US and Canada. Through several federal and state-level programs in these countries, hunters contribute to funding that supports wildlife conservation and habitat restoration. The growing prominence of hunters as conservationists is expected to positively influence the hunting equipment market in Americas during the forecast period.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Product:

Firearms:

The hunting equipment market share growth in Americas by the firearms segment will be significant during the forecast period. While hunters who use rifles and shotguns for game and bird hunting must carry equipment licenses, the use of muzzleloaders, primitive firearms, and handguns involve less stringent regulations in the Americas. Countries such as the US and Canada have predefined hunting seasons for specific types of games. For instance, muzzleloader deer hunting season in Alabama, US, is generally the third week of November every year. Firearm permit holders can hunt with any legal equipment during hunting season in the US and Canada.

Ammunition and accessories

Archery equipment and knives

Our Hunting Equipment Market Report in Americas Covers the Following Areas:

Hunting Equipment Market in Americas: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist hunting equipment market growth in Americas during the next five years

Estimation of the hunting equipment market size in Americas and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hunting equipment market in Americas

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hunting equipment market vendors in Americas

Related Reports:

Hunting Equipment Market in Americas Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 1.13% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 544.13 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.71 Regional analysis US, Canada, and Rest of Americas Performing market contribution US at 69% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled American Outdoor Brands Inc., BERETTA HOLDING SA, BPS Direct LLC, Buck Knives Inc., Easton Technical Products Inc., FeraDyne Outdoors, Pure Fishing Inc., Spyderco Inc., Sturm Ruger and Co. Inc., and Vista Outdoor Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

