Huntington Bancshares to Present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Future of Financials 2018 Conference

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN; www.huntington.com) will be participating at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Future of Financials 2018 Conference on Monday, November 5, 2018. Mr. Stephen Steinour, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Howell ("Mac") McCullough, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present to analysts and investors at 9:50 AM ET. They will discuss business and financial performance and strategies, and the presentation will include forward-looking statements.

Webcast Information

Interested investors may access the live audio presentation in the investor relations section of Huntington's website (www.huntington.com). A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $106 billion of assets and a network of 970 branches and 1,860 ATMs across eight Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services. Huntington also provides auto dealer, equipment finance, national settlement, and capital market services that extend beyond its core states. Visit huntington.com for more information.

