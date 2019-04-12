Huntington Bancshares To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN; www.huntington.com) will hold its 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at 2:00 pm (Eastern Daylight Time). A live, listen-only webcast of the annual meeting of shareholders will be available in the Investor Relations section of Huntington's website (www.huntington.com). This webcast may include forward-looking statements and other material information.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $109 billion of assets and a network of 954 branches and 1,774 ATMs across eight Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services. Huntington also provides auto dealer, equipment finance, national settlement, and capital market services that extend beyond its core states. Visit huntington.com for more information.

