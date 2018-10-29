Huntington Bank Ranks Highest In J.D. Power Small Business Customer Satisfaction

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Small business owners ranked Huntington Bank highest in overall customer satisfaction in the Midwest region according to the 2018 J.D. Power U.S. Small Business Banking Satisfaction Study(SM). Huntington, which tops the list for the second time in the last three years, also received the highest rating in the region for products and fees, convenience and channel activities.

"J.D. Power's recognition demonstrates our commitment to look out for our small business customers," said Andy Harmening, Huntington's consumer and business banking director. "Small businesses are a primary driver of economic prosperity through job creation and are essential to keeping our communities strong. Our bankers and service teams share a passion for building deep relationships with small business owners and delivering the resources, expertise and value they need to thrive."

The J.D. Power 2018 U.S. Small Business Banking Satisfaction StudySM examines satisfaction among small business banking customers with their financial institution. The study not only analyzes customers' perceptions of their bank's ability to meet their expectations, but also highlights which banks perform well in managing relationships with their customers and why.

"At Huntington, our purpose is to make lives better, help businesses thrive and strengthen the communities we serve. We are delighted to receive this positive feedback from our business customers. It is a validation of our efforts to build strong relationships and add real value to the small businesses we serve," said Michael Wamsganz, Huntington's business banking director.

This recognition follows the rankings published in October from the U.S. Small Business Administration, identifying Huntington as the nation's top SBA 7(a) loan originator, by volume, at the close of SBA fiscal year 2018. This also marks the 10th year in a row Huntington has been the largest originator, by volume, of SBA 7(a) loans within its footprint.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN; www.huntington.com) is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $106 billion of assets and a network of 970 branches and 1,860 ATMs across eight Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services. Huntington also provides auto dealer, equipment finance, national settlement and capital market services that extend beyond its core states. Visit huntington.com for more information.

The Huntington National Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. The Huntington Logo and Huntington® are federally registered service marks of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated.

