Huntington Earns Multiple Distinctions As A Leader In Workforce Diversity And Inclusion

Reflecting its purpose of looking out for people by delivering an inclusive environment for its 16,000 colleagues, Huntington recently earned recognition from three organizations that annually track diversity and inclusion in the workplace:

2019 Fortune 100 Best Workplaces for Diversity. Based on anonymous employee surveys, this list recognizes companies that create inclusive cultures for people of all genders, sexual identities, ages and abilities.

. Similarly, Huntington is ranked in the top 100 employers on this list that reflects employees' anonymous opinions across a wide range of criteria, including age, gender equality, ethnicity, disability, LGBTQ+ and general diversity. The ranking also considers diversity among leadership and boards of directors. 2020 Human Rights Campaign Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality. For the seventh year in a row, Huntington has earned a perfect 100 rating for LGBTQ-inclusive workplace policies, benefits and practices, based on the rating categories in the HRC's Corporate Equality Index.

"We're extremely proud of this recognition, and we're even more proud that the Welcome experience our colleagues strive to deliver for our customers is what they experience at Huntington," said Raj Syal, Huntington's chief human resource officer. "A diverse workforce and inclusive culture accelerate our ability to create new ideas and innovate on behalf of our customers. When we empower our colleagues, we enable them to collaborate, solve problems and do their best work. We believe that's why people come to Huntington and why they stay with us."

Huntington offers a robust array of opportunities for colleagues and partners to connect, embrace their uniqueness, and learn from one another – from colleague-driven Business Resource Groups and local Inclusion Councils to supplier diversity programs and community outreach throughout Huntington's seven-state footprint. The bank also provides the voluntary opportunity for colleagues to self-identify their dimensions of diversity on the company directory as another way to better understand each other.

"Huntington is inclusive because Welcome is in our cultural DNA," Syal said. "Our shared commitment to diversity and inclusion drives us to seek and embrace diverse points of view and celebrate diverse experiences for our colleagues and customers alike."

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $109 billion of assets and a network of 868 full-service branches, including 12 Private Client Group offices, and 1,448 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services. Huntington also provides vehicle finance, equipment finance, national settlement, and capital market services that extend beyond its core states. Visit huntington.com for more information.

