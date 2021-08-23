Huntington Hospital Opens the Helen and Will Webster Heart & Vascular Center

"The Helen and Will Webster Heart & Vascular Center provides the potential to revolutionize the way we treat patients by integrating traditional cardiac surgery with endovascular surgery techniques and technology, further bridging the best of today with the latest advances of the future," said Lori J. Morgan, MD, MBA, president and CEO, Huntington Hospital. "The opening of this facility is a momentous accomplishment made possible by hard work, careful preparation and a shared commitment to providing our patients leading-edge heart care. I'm incredibly proud of our project team, drawn from all areas of the hospital, and thankful for the generous support of community philanthropists who made this dynamic new cardiac care facility possible."

World-class cardiac care, close to home

Offering a full spectrum of cardiology services – including screening and diagnostic tests, advanced medical and surgical treatments, and cardiac rehabilitation and education programs – the Helen and Will Webster Heart & Vascular Center elevates heart care further with:

Increased capacity

Two catheterization suites

An innovative catheterization and surgical hybrid suite

A high-tech electrophysiology suite

Six diagnostic suites

Eight private patient rooms

Latest medical technologies and treatments

Minimally invasive surgical options

Expert cardiac care team

Located directly above our Nan and Howard Schow Emergency & Trauma Center, the new Helen and Will Webster Heart & Vascular Center reduces time to treatment for cardiac patients and allows the hospital to increase the number of patients treated by 30 percent.

For more information about cardiac care at Huntington Hospital, please visit: www.huntingtonhospital.org/heart.

About Huntington Hospital

Huntington Hospital, www.huntingtonhospital.org, an affiliate of Cedars-Sinai Health System, is a Magnet-designated 619-bed nonprofit hospital in Pasadena, California. We offer the full spectrum of care for every need: Whether at our hospital, urgent care, ambulatory surgery center, cancer center or doctor's office, we're here to care for the physical, mental and social well-being of every person. Our level II trauma center and emergency department, the largest in the San Gabriel Valley, cares for over 70,000 people every year. Learn more about us on social media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

