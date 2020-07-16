Huntington Hospital Signs Definitive Agreement to Join Cedars-Sinai Health System

Following the Letter of Intent, both organizations engaged in due diligence and negotiations that led to the definitive agreement. The definitive agreement will now be submitted for review and approval to all the appropriate government regulators, including the Office of the California Attorney General. The review process usually takes several months.

The proposed affiliation includes commitments for continued investment in Huntington Hospital in enterprise information technology, growth of ambulatory services and physician development. It will also enable collaborations with the other entities in the Cedars-Sinai Health System to ensure access to high-quality, accessible and affordable care throughout the region. The proposed affiliation is intended to build upon Huntington's 128-year legacy, and to preserve its unique culture as a community institution governed by a local board, with its own employees and medical staff. In addition, philanthropy and volunteer support will remain locally controlled and used for Huntington Hospital and its existing community.

Cedars-Sinai Health System was established in 2017 to provide a platform for high-quality health care institutions to collaborate and share resources and expertise. It currently comprises Cedars-Sinai (which includes Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital, as well as its network of physicians and medical offices throughout Southern California), Torrance Memorial (which includes Torrance Memorial Medical Center and its network of physicians and medical offices throughout the South Bay), and such joint ventures as California Rehabilitation Institute and Cedars-Sinai Providence Tarzana Medical Center.

"On behalf of everyone at Huntington Hospital, we are all very pleased to have reached this important milestone," said Jaynie Studenmund, chair of the Huntington Hospital Board of Directors. "With the definitive agreement now complete, we can move forward with our joint effort to secure the necessary regulatory approvals. We pledge to work cooperatively with all the relevant parties and believe that this proposed affiliation is in the best interest of all of our stakeholders and the greater San Gabriel Valley community."

"The goal of Cedars-Sinai Health System is to strengthen access to and affordability of quality care for more Southern Californians through the sharing of resources and expertise among our facilities," said Vera Guerin, chair of the Cedars-Sinai Health System Board of Directors. "The addition of Huntington Hospital, with its strong commitment to serving the community and the quality of its physicians, nurses and other staff, would further strengthen the ability to provide this for the region."

"With our institutions' shared focus on delivering exceptional, compassionate care to those we serve, I am confident that an affiliation with Cedars-Sinai Health System will enable Huntington Hospital to advance clinical quality and outcomes, sustain our legacy of providing outstanding patient care and maintain active engagement with all our communities," said Lori J. Morgan, MD, MBA, president and CEO of Huntington Hospital.

"Huntington Hospital is a great fit with Cedars-Sinai Health System, as its focus on meeting the community's needs is aligned with the similar goals of Cedars-Sinai and Torrance Memorial," said Thomas M. Priselac, president and CEO of Cedars-Sinai Health System. "Dr. Morgan and the Huntington board have a great vision for Huntington's future, and we are looking forward to strong collaborations with them."

About Cedars-Sinai Health System

Cedars-Sinai Health System was established in 2017 to bring together a collaborative network of high-quality healthcare institutions to share resources and expertise. Expanding patient access to convenient and affordable clinical care is a fundamental goal of the health system. Currently, the nonprofit Cedars-Sinai Health System comprises Cedars-Sinai (which includes the 890-bed Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and the 145-bed Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital), joint ventures with California Rehabilitation Institute and Cedars-Sinai Providence Tarzana Medical Center, as well as its network of physicians and ambulatory services at more than 40 locations throughout Southern California and Torrance Memorial (which includes the 470-bed Torrance Memorial Medical Center, its network of physicians and medical offices throughout the South Bay). The institutions in the health system serve nearly 2 million people each year.

About Huntington Hospital

Huntington Hospital, www.huntingtonhospital.org, is a 619-bed nonprofit hospital in Pasadena, California. The hospital offers the full spectrum of care for every need, in a variety of settings and through community partnerships. From primary care to urgent care, and from emergency care to trauma care, Huntington Hospital and its partners, ensure that community members receive the right care, in the right place, at the right time. The hospital has received six consecutive 'A' grades by The Leapfrog Group, a national distinction recognizing Huntington Hospital's achievements protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care. Learn more about us on Facebook www.facebook.com/huntingtonmemorialhospital and on Twitter @huntingtonnews.

SOURCE Huntington Hospital

