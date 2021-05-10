Huntington Learning Center and President Anne Huntington Sharma Win American Business Awards

ORADELL, N.J., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Learning Center, the nation's leading tutoring and test prep provider with approximately 300 locations nationwide and a growing roster of online programs was recently awarded the Gold Stevie® award in the Product and Services Education category, and Huntington president Anne Huntington Sharma was named a Silver Stevie® winner as a Maverick of the Year.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations - public and private, for-profit and nonprofit, large and small.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be virtually presented to winners during a live event on Wednesday, June 30.

More than 3,800 nominations - a record number - from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Virtual Event of the Year, and App of the Year, among others.

Of Huntington's application highlighting innovative program development in the face of the pandemic, one judge stated, "[Huntington's] PK-12 Personalized Learning Solution is a great way to have students learn many things during a challenging time. Looking at their essay, I believe [Huntington] made a huge difference in many students' lives."

Anne Huntington Sharma was acknowledged for doing a "great job in leveraging the company's core assets in a trying time, as well as achieving strategic growth before the pandemic. [A] well deserved recognition."

"This is a special moment for Huntington Learning Center. We have stayed true to our mission and vision while completely transforming our company in real time in order to not only survive, but thrive. Our students and national network of franchisees have the tools necessary to continue to fulfill our 44 year mission. To be recognized for our efforts by the American Business Awards and win multiple Stevies® is extremely humbling and means a lot," said Anne.

For information about Huntington Learning Center visit https://huntingtonhelps.com

Interested in franchise opportunities? please visit www.HuntingtonFranchise.com or call 1-800-653-8400.

