Huntington Learning Center Ranked a Top Franchise in Entrepreneur's Highly Competitive 41st Annual Franchise 500®

ORADELL, N.J., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Learning Center, the nation's leading tutoring and test prep provider with approximately 300 locations nationwide, has been named to Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500®, a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry. Huntington Learning Center claims the #39 spot for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power. This marks the company's highest ranking yet - moving up nine spots from 2019.

"We are honored to be named to such a prestigious list, and to be in the company of the country's most successful franchise-based organizations," said Anne Huntington, President of Huntington Learning Center. "When we began franchising in 1985, eight years after the company started, we knew that we had the people, processes and procedures in place to make it successful. We continue to work hard to grow our franchise presence, increase profitability at the center level, and engage our franchisees around our shared mission of giving every student the best education possible."

Huntington Learning Center is currently undergoing its largest franchise expansion to date, opening up more than 40 franchising opportunities across the Northeast region. To date, more than 50% of these franchise locations have been sold.

"Our franchising model is successful because our individualized programs are proven to get results," said Huntington. "In 2019, students who participated in Huntington's test prep programs reported an average increase of 229 points on the SAT and 5.4 points on the ACT, and over $71,000 in scholarship offers. We're proud of our work and will continue to invest in our growth."

To view Huntington Learning Center in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February 2020 issue of Entrepreneur, which is currently on newsstands.

About Huntington Learning Center

Huntington Learning Center is the nation's leading tutoring and test prep provider. Its certified teachers provide individualized instruction in phonics, reading, writing, study skills, elementary and middle school math, Algebra through Calculus, Chemistry and other sciences. It preps for the SAT and ACT, as well as state and standardized exams. Huntington programs develop the skills, confidence, and motivation to help students succeed and meet the needs of Common Core State Standards. Huntington is accredited by Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools and Western Association of Schools and Colleges. Founded in 1977, Huntington's mission is to give every student the best education possible. Learn how Huntington can help at www.HuntingtonHelps.com and for franchising opportunities, visit www.HuntingtonFranchise.com.

