Huntington National Bank Receives 2021 Greenwich Best Brand, Excellence Awards for Middle Market and Small Business Banking

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) has received a total of 22 awards from Coalition Greenwich for the excellent service it delivers to Small Business Banking and Middle Market customers.

Coalition Greenwich awarded Huntington Small Business Banking three national Best Brand Awards: Trust, Ease of Doing Business and Values Long-Term Relationships.

In addition, Huntington Small Business Banking earned eight national and three regional Greenwich Excellence Awards:

Cash Management – Overall Satisfaction

Cash Management – Overall Satisfaction – Midwest

Cash Management – Customer Service

Data and Analytics Driven Insights

Cash Management – Ease of Product Implementation

Likelihood to Recommend

Likelihood to Recommend – Midwest

Cash Management – Overall Digital Experience

Cash Management – Overall Product Capabilities

Cash Management – Overall Satisfaction

Cash Management – Overall Satisfaction – Midwest

Coalition Greenwich also awarded Huntington Middle Marketing Banking three Best Brand Awards: Trust, Ease of Doing Business and Values Long-Term Relationships.

In addition, Huntington Middle Market Banking received three national and two regional Greenwich Excellence Awards:

Cash Management – Overall Satisfaction

Cash Management – Overall Satisfaction – Midwest

Cash Management – Customer Service

Cash Management Ease of Product Implementation

Likelihood to Recommend – Midwest

"Recognition from Coalition Greenwich is particularly meaningful, as it's based on what our customers are saying about us," said Tom Shafer, co-president of Huntington's Commercial Bank. "We're honored to be recognized again for our insights-driven approach to help businesses thrive, from capitalizing on new opportunities and improving efficiency to navigating uncertainty and mitigating risks."

Huntington serves thousands of small businesses throughout its footprint and is the nation's

largest originator, by volume, of Small Business Administration (SBA) 7(a) loans for the fourth consecutive year at the close of SBA fiscal year 2021, further strengthening its position as the leader in supporting small businesses. This also marks the 13th year in a row Huntington has been the largest originator, by volume, of SBA 7(a) loans within its footprint.

"Supporting small businesses is at the heart of everything we do" said Steve Rhodes, Huntington's Business Banking Director. "Small businesses are the backbone of the American economy, and that's why our goal is to help these businesses prosper, overcome challenges and strengthen their communities."

Greenwich Excellence Awards Methodology

Greenwich Excellence Award winners were determined at a national level and in four geographic regions: Midwest, Northeast, South and West.

To qualify for consideration for the national awards, each winning bank had to have a minimum of 50 clients that responded to the survey.

Greenwich Excellence Award selection is based on Top Box ratings on Coalition Greenwich's 5-point evaluation scale. The banks selected must receive a statistically significant proportion of "Excellent" ratings relative to the overall mean (at a 95-percent confidence level).

Greenwich Best Brand Awards Methodology

Greenwich Best Brand Award winners were determined at a national level.

To qualify for consideration for the Trust award, each winning bank had to have a minimum of 50 client evaluations. This award is based on Top Box ratings on Coalition Greenwich's 5-point evaluation scale. The banks selected must receive a statistically significant proportion of "Excellent" ratings relative to the overall mean (at a 95-percent confidence level).

To be eligible for the Best Brand Overall and by product awards, each winning bank had to have a minimum of 50 citations by companies for consideration of the product being evaluated. The banks selected must receive a statistically significant proportion of citations by companies who use the product relative to the overall mean (at a 95% confidence level).

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) is a $174 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle-market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates more than 1,000 branches in 11 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

