Huntington's Disease Market Spotlight 2019-2026: Pfizer Leads Industry Sponsors with the Highest Number of Clinical Trials, Followed by Teva

This Market Spotlight report covers the Huntington's disease market, comprising key marketed and pipeline drugs, clinical trials, upcoming and regulatory events, recent events and analyst opinion, probability of success, patent information, a 10-year disease prevalence forecast, and licensing and acquisition deals, as well as presenting drug-specific revenue forecasts

Key Takeaways

The report estimates that in 2017, there were 159,410 prevalent cases of Huntington's disease (HD) in adults aged 30 years and older worldwide, and forecasts that number to increase to 184,950 prevalent cases by 2026.

Northern America is estimated to have the highest disease prevalence (0.0073%), while Asia has the lowest prevalence (0.0004%).

has the lowest prevalence (0.0004%). Teva's Austedo and Bausch Health's Xenazine, which target vesicular monamine transporters, are the only marketed drugs for HD. These drugs are administered via the oral route.

The majority of industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for HD are in Phase II, with only one drug in Phase III. Therapies in mid-to-late-stage development for HD focus on targets such as lysosomal cysteine transporter, Huntington, SIRT1, vasopressin receptors, semaphorin 4D/CD100, aryl hydrocarbon receptor, phosphodiesterase 10a, PPAR delta, and PPAR gamma. The majority of the pipeline drugs are administered via the oral route, with the remainder being intrathecal and intravenous formulations.

The only high-impact upcoming event in the HD space is topline Phase II trial results for VX15. The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I neurodegenerative asset is 7.7%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 48.2%. Drugs, on average, take 10.8 years from Phase I to approval, compared to 9.6 years in the overall neurology space.

There were 10 licensing and asset acquisition deals involving HD drugs during 2014-18. The $1,050m exclusive strategic collaboration and option agreement signed in 2018 between AbbVie and Voyager Therapeutics for the development and commercialization of vectorized antibodies directed against tau for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative diseases was the largest deal during the period.

exclusive strategic collaboration and option agreement signed in 2018 between AbbVie and Voyager Therapeutics for the development and commercialization of vectorized antibodies directed against tau for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative diseases was the largest deal during the period. The distribution of clinical trials across Phase I-IV indicates that the majority of trials for HD have been in the early and midphases of development, with 74% of trials in Phase I-II, and only 26% in Phase III-IV.

The US has a substantial lead in the number of HD clinical trials globally, while the UK leads the major EU markets. Clinical trial activity in the HD space is dominated by completed trials. Pfizer has the highest number of completed trials for HD, with 12 trials.

Pfizer leads industry sponsors with the highest number of clinical trials for HD, followed by Teva.

