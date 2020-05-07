Huntkey Adds the SCA109C to Its Wireless Charger Family

SHENZHEN, China, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a leading global provider of power solutions, increases its selection of wireless chargers with the SCA109C, a wireless charger complemented with one USB-C (also known as USB Type-C) port and two USB-A ports.

The Huntkey USB-C Wireless Charger:

https://en.huntkey.com/product/sca109c/

The SCA109C's wireless charger provides a maximum 10W power output for Qi-certified devices such as Samsung and iPhone smart phones. The USB-C port delivers 5V3A, 9V2A or 12V1.5A power intelligently to fit different devices. The two USB-A ports share a combined 5V2.1A power output.

It is paired with a durable AC cable that is equipped with a two-pin US plug, which is targeted at the North America market. To ensure safety, it is FCC listed and built with multiple protections including OVP (Over Voltage Protection), OCP (Over Current Protection), OTP (Over Temperature Protection) and SCP (Short Circuit Protection). Not only will it protect itself, but also keep the charging devices safe under any circumstances. For more information, please visit: https://en.huntkey.com/

About Huntkey

Huntkey Enterprise Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Haier, DELL, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from most of the customers.

SOURCE Huntkey

Related Links

https://en.huntkey.com/

