Huntkey Announces Availability of Its Gaming Monitor X2471C

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a global leading provider of power solutions, announces the availability of its gaming monitor - the X2471C, a monitor with a 23.6-inch and 1800R curved screen supporting 144Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync technology to meet mainstream players' gaming demands. The X2471C is now available on Tmall and JD, the top two largest e-commerce platforms in China with competitive price.

The X2471C supports 16.7M display colors, 72% color gamut (NTSC) and outstanding static contrast ratio of 3000:1. It allows players to enjoy higher quality images with its Full HD (1920*1080) resolution capable of providing 2.1 megapixels for crystal-clear visuals and vibrant images. It also features 2 HDMI and 1 DP inputs for connecting compatibility with multiple devices. Different from other Huntkey monitors, the X2471C looks stylish and is more showy with a snow white body and a silver white stand.

"This monitor is built for middle market, and it is targeted at players who are in pursuit of monitors with high cost performance, " stated Alva Lee, Marketing Director of Huntkey before the monitor was being showcased online. "It will cost around 1000 RMB in China, which is a lot lower than many other gaming monitors. It is able to support almost all video games in terms of its high configuration, so players don't need to pay more on a product when its performance can exactly meet their needs."

Product Specifications Model X2471C Screen Size 23.6" Resolution 1920*1080 Aspect Ratio 16:9 Display Type VA Static Contrast Ratio 3000:1 Brightness 200cd/㎡ NTSC 72% Response Time 8ms Refresh Rate 144Hz Color Support 16.7M Inputs HDMI*2+DP Curvature 1800R VESA Mounting NA Dimensions 540*404*181mm Net Weight 3.15kg Color White Viewing Angles 178 degrees / 178 degrees

Huntkey Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and Hong Kong, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina and India, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of surge protectors, smart power strips, PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, adapters and chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Huawei, Haier, DELL, ZTE, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from many customers.

