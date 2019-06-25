Huntkey Announces Special Offer in Bangladesh

SHENZHEN, China, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a leading global provider of power solutions, has officially announced the special offer for its power strip - the SZM401 - in Bangladesh. It is a sales event called "Buy 20 Get 1 for Free", which is targeted at Huntkey's dealers and sellers from June 25 to July 24, 2019.

Huntkey sales event:

The sales event is fully operated by Huntkey's partner in Bangladesh, Global Brand Pvt. Ltd., a distributor of hardware systems, networking products, notebooks, network infrastructure, gaming products, servers, printers, projectors, and others.

The SZM401 is equipped with 4 universal sockets, which means it can charge 4 devices at one time. It is built with a master switch to control all the sockets and a 3-meter cable for convenient use. It is simple, stylish, guaranteed with a 3-year warranty.

About Huntkey

Huntkey Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of Power Strips, Surge Protectors, PC Power Supplies, Industrial Power Supplies, Notebook Adapters and Chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Huawei, Haier, DELL, ZTE, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from many customers.

