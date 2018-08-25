Huntkey Bolsters Its Curved Gaming Monitor with the X2772CK with a QHD Resolution

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a global leading provider of power solutions, has bolstered its lineup of curved gaming monitor with the X2772CK with a QHD resolution of 2560x1440 to deliver stunning colors and picture details.

As part of Huntkey's gaming monitor, the X2772CK offers a superb high image quality capable of displaying 16.7 million colors. To ensure more vibrant images, it is designed with a response time of 8ms and a color gamut (NTSC) of 85%. It also features a 27-inch screen that supports for 144Hz refresh rate to reduce tearing and stuttering caused by misalignment with the frame rate, and AMD Free Sync technology to deliver smooth images even during the fastest moving scenes.

"Although it is categorized as a gaming monitor, it is ideal for not only video games, but also movies and daily use," said Alva Lee, Marketing Director of Huntkey. "With such a high configuration and elegant design, the X2772CK for sure will be a clean and sleek addition to a gamer's room."

Product Specifications Model X2772CK Screen Size 27" Resolution 2560*1440 (QHD) / 2K Aspect Ratio 16:9 Display Type VA Static Contrast Ratio 3000:1 Brightness 220cd/m2 NTSC 85% Response Time 8ms Refresh Rate 144Hz Color Support 16.7M Inputs HDMI*2+DP Curvature 1800R VESA Mounting NA Dimensions 613*440*225mm Net Weight 4.40kg Color Red Black Viewing Angles 178 degrees/178 degrees

About QHD

Quad HD(1440p), also known as QHD, is a display resolution of 2560x1440 pixels in a 16:9 aspect ratio. It is also commonly called WQHD, to emphasize it being a wide resolution. The name QHD reflects the fact that it has four times as many pixels as HD (720p).

About Huntkey

Huntkey Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Huawei, Haier, DELL, ZTE, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from many customers.

