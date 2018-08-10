Huntkey Delivers Performance and Value with a 31.5-inch Curved Gaming Monitor - the X3271CK

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a global leading provider of power solutions, has introduced one of its curved gaming monitors - the X3271CK, a 31.5-inch monitor with a resolution of 2560x1440, a fresh rate of 144Hz and support for AMD FreeSync technology to global markets. With high configurations and a competitive price, the X3271CK is soon becoming popular among some players. Below is an article about the X3271CK which was unboxed and set up by a Chinese player.

When it comes to PC power supply or power strip, Huntkey is a renowned brand for consistently providing heavy-duty products for over 20 years. Recently, Huntkey has introduced its PC monitors with different configurations to global markets. Compared to other moniter brands, Huntkey maybe is not so familiar to us, but its trustworthy quality that drives me to have a try. Yesterday I bought a Huntkey curved monitor - the X3271CK in an IT mall nearby my house, and now as a user, I will unbox it and show you how simple it is to set it up.

Huntkey's Curved Gaming Monitor - the X3271CK:



As described, it is a gaming monitor that features a 31.5-inch screen whit a high resolution of 2560x1440, and a VA panel with 144Hz refresh rate. Utilizing AMD FreeSync technology, it's able to deliver smooth images even during the fastest moving scenes. Anyway, it's a gaming monitor that totally meet my needs, and I am quite satisfied with. Let me firstly list its specifications which is shown on Huntkey's website as below:

Display Size: 31.5″

Resolution: 2560*1440



Aspect Ratio: 16:9



Panel Type: VA



Contrast: 3000:1

Brightness: 280cd/m2

NTSC: 85%



Response Time: 8ms



Refresh Rate: 144Hz



Color Support: 16.7M



Interface: DVI+HDMI+DP



Curvature: 1800R



VESA Mounting: NA



Dimensions: 718*506*233mm



Net Weight: 8.35kg



Color: Black/Red

Viewing Angles: 178°/178°

The X3271CK is packaged with a yellow paper box:



At first glance, it is packaged with a yellow paper box that is simply designed. Although the paper package is not as beautiful as I expected, it is truly a good way for me to save my money.

Unbox the X3271CK:



What's inside the box? Let me check, a monitor, an AC cable, a DP cable, a manual and a warranty card. Not too many content, but that's enough.

Simply Set Up the Monitor:



It's very easy to set it up. Firstly you need a screw driver to fix the stand with the base.

Connect the Monitor with the Stand:



On the back of the monitor, there is a hexagon slot for the connection with the stand. You just simply put the stand into the slot and it's done. Very easy and no any screw needed.

A quick look of the X3271CK:



Well, from the outside, it looks pretty good. I like the black color with a little red in the slim bezels. It is obviously curved from a side look.

Monitor's Control Buttons:



As we can see, buttons are set on the bottom right of monitor as usual, and on the left and right sides, there are two lines of holes for heat dissipation.

Monitor's DVI, HDMI and DP Ports:



On the back, we can easily find that there are 3 ports, including DVI port, HDMI port and DP port. On the front, a white and sharp "Huntkey" logo comes into my sight.

Light Up the Monitor:



Finally I light it up and open a picture, we can find that the picture is naturally and colorfully showed on its Samsung PVA panel. With a decent 144Hz refresh rate, support for 16.7 million colors and 178-degree viewing angle, it will be able to deliver a rich and immersive gaming experience.

Overall from this unboxing and simple setup, I personally quite like this monitor that provides the key features I care about most. Most importantly, its price is acceptable for me and within my budget. I highly recommend it.

About Huntkey

Huntkey Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Huawei, Haier, DELL, ZTE, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from many customers.

