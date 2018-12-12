Huntkey Has Settled in Haier Shenzhen Offline Store with Its Surge Protection Sockets

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Huntkey has officially entered the Haier Shenzhen offline store with its surge protection sockets. The cooperation between Huntkey and Haier will bring a more convenient and professional service for the consumers. The offline business is a new start. Huntkey will be oriented to the needs of its customers and help to solve the electrical safety problems in their lives.

https://en.huntkey.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/surge-protection-01.jpg

It is known that during storms or other extreme weather, home appliances are easily damaged by the voltage instability which brings hidden dangers to our daily life. Besides the safety problems, the convenience of our life will be affected. Luckily this issue can be solved easily by using a power socket with the surge protection design.

https://en.huntkey.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/surge-protection-02.jpg

https://en.huntkey.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/surge-protection-03.jpg

Huntkey is a professional provider of power solutions and always devotes itself to research into power solutions.

About Huntkey

Huntkey, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Huawei, Haier, DELL, ZTE, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from most of its customers.

