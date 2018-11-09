Huntkey Honored with "Excellent Quality Award" by Huawei

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 7, 2018, Huntkey's President Mr. Luo Wenhua, Chief Executive Officer Mr. Liu Maoqi, and General Manager of Consumer Business Group Mr. Zhang Li, were invited to attend the "2018 HUAWEI CORE SUPPLIER CONVENTION" held in Shenzhen, China. As one of Huawei's core suppliers, Huntkey was honored with "Excellent Quality Award."

At the convention, Mr. Guo Ping, Deputy Chairman of the Board and Rotating CEO of Huawei, delivered a speech, "a mutual win-win policy guarantees a new era of strategic procurement" to emphasize that no matter what size Huawei's suppliers are, if they can stick to the mutual win-win policy, they will have the opportunities to grow bigger with Huawei.

Huntkey, a global leading provider of power strips, power supplies, adapters, and chargers, has become Huawei's trusted partner for many years by providing high-quality products and services. Headquartered in Shenzhen, Huntkey is one of the most famous brands and largest companies in China with 3 industrial parks covering nearly 1,000,000 square meters each.

Partnerships are a key enabler for meeting global challenges. In order to fulfill customers' expectations, Huntkey has created comprehensive range of high-standard products and solutions, and has built up value-adding, strong relationships with business partners all around the world.

About Huawei

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., also known as Huawei, is a multinational networking, telecommunications equipment, and services company headquartered in Shenzhen, China. It is the largest telecommunications equipment manufacturer and the second largest smartphone manufacturer in the world.

About Huntkey

Huntkey Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Huawei, Haier, DELL, ZTE, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from many customers. For more information, please visit: https://en.huntkey.com/

