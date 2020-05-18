Huntkey Integrates USB Ports to Its Wireless Charger

SHENZHEN, China, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a leading provider of power solutions, has recently released its new product - the USB wireless charger with two USB-A ports to improve its charging ability, resulting in three devices that can be charged at the same time.

The Huntkey USB Wireless Charger:

https://en.huntkey.com/product/sca109/

It is a desktop USB wireless charger, different with traditional wireless chargers, with two USB-A ports to charge additional devices. The wireless charger offers a maximum 10W power for Qi-certified devices such as iPhone and Samsung smart phones, while the dual USB-A ports provide a combined power of 5V2.4A.

Intended for global markets, it is available with US, UK and EU plugs to be compatible with different types of sockets. It's black and measures 106mm long, 105mm wide and 42mm high, as well as paired with a 6-foot (1.8m) AC cable for easy use.

To ensure safety, it is FCC listed, and safety guaranteed with over voltage, over current, over temperature and short circuit protections. Meanwhile, a LED indicator indicates the charging status. For more product information, please visit: https://en.huntkey.com/

About Huntkey

Huntkey Enterprise Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Haier, DELL, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from most of the customers.

