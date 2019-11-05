Huntkey Introduces 35W USB C Charging Station to the Market

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey is bringing its latest innovation to the market. Huntkey USB C 35W charging station is a desktop charger with both Type-C and Type-A USB ports, allowing users to charge different devices at the same time. Also, there is always room for each device, and no need to worry about big-sized adapters. Other than multi-ports characteristics, Huntkey USB C 35W charging station has unique smart IC technology which can detect devices automatically and may minimize the charging time for fast charging. For example, an iPhone X can be fully charged within 2h by using Type-C port.

This charging station has a one-meter power cable and a design that the cable is able to circle around the station. Therefore, users can charge devices according to the positions. Furthermore Huntkey 35W charging station can plug in anywhere in the world with an automatic voltage adjustment of 110V to 240V, charging devices without the need for adapters. It is the best and most suitable choice for travelers.

Safety is Huntkey priority. This charging station has non-slip rubber band at the bottom and sleep-friendly LED indicator lights. More importantly, it is certificated by ETL and FCC, ensuring users a safe electricity environment.

About Huntkey

Huntkey Enterprise Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Huawei, Haier, DELL, ZTE, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from most of the customers.

