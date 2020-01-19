Huntkey Introduces Flexible Power Strips

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a leading global provider of power solutions, has announced the release of its two models of flexible power strips. Different from traditional power strips, these flexible power strips are designed with pivot outlets that can be rotated 90 degrees to the left or right to accommodate small spaces.

Huntkey Flexible Power Strips:

https://en.huntkey.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/ces2020-2.jpg



One of them is equipped with 3 US sockets and 2 USB ports, and the other is equipped with 4 US sockets and 2 USB ports. Same as other Huntkey products, these flexible power strips are made with high standard materials, which are able to withstand high heat and heavy impacts. They have three features as follows:

1. Flame-retardant Material

Made of flame-retardant material, Huntkey flexible power strips are able to withstand high heat and temperatures. There is no deformation at 100°C and resists igniting up to 750°C.

2. Inner Design: Integral Copper Bar

They adopt an integral copper bar design to enhance the conduction ability. It can improve the elasticity of the switch as well to provide a better experience for the customers when using it. With this design, electricity bills will be lower as a result of improved energy efficiency.

3. 5V 3.4A USB Charging Ports

With Huntkey USB charging power strip, users don't need to buy extra chargers but can enjoy the same charging time and tidy charging space.

For more information, please visit https://en.huntkey.com/

About Huntkey

Huntkey Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Haier, DELL, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from most of the customers.

For more information about Huntkey, please visit https://en.huntkey.com/

SOURCE Huntkey

