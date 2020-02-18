Huntkey Introduces Its Latest Product - the 3-in-1 Power Strip

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a leading global provider of power solutions, has announced the release of its latest product - the 3-in-1 power strip, which is named "SCA209".

The Huntkey SCA209:

https://en.huntkey.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/power.jpg

Different from traditional power strips, the SCA209 is integrated with 2 AC sockets, 2 USB ports and 1 wireless charger, providing 3 different ways of charging. It's equipped with a 10W wireless charger to charge Qi-certified devices such as smart phones. It is also paired with a durable 6-foot power cord for easy use. Its double USB ports offer a 5V 2.4A power in total.

About Huntkey

Huntkey Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Haier, DELL, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from most of the customers.

